St Albans couple's garden to feature in TV's Gardeners' World

The Bernards Heath garden was filmed for Gardeners' World's 'small spaces' segment. Picture: Trevor Barton Archant

A Bernards Heath garden is set to feature in a forthcoming episode of BBC2's Gardeners' World.

Frances pictured outside her Bernards Heath home. Picture: Trevor Barton Frances pictured outside her Bernards Heath home. Picture: Trevor Barton

The 50ft x 13ft space caught the eye of researchers after it featured in the National Garden Scheme's open garden event last month.

The Gardener's World team spent a full day filming at the property on Wednesday, July 24, and it's now set to feature in the show's 'small spaces' segment.

Trevor Barton, who shares the Culver Road property with wife Frances, said: "It was very exciting. They put us at our ease and made it very easy.

"I was basically head cook and bottle washer supplying endless cups of tea and Frances was filming - she's the horticulturalist amongst us."

Frances, who owned a small nursery for almost a decade, was filmed talking about her lifelong love of all things botanical as well as the couple's propagation of Brugmansias (angel's trumpets), something they discovered while living in Florida.

Since moving to Culver Road in 2015 they have transformed their garden from what Trevor described as "an uninteresting patch of rather forlorn grass with a few shabby perennials" into "a tropical retreat" - which also happens to be the working title of the Gardeners' World segment.

Trevor added: "It is just really worth seeing what you can do with a small space. The garden is looking a teeny bit fabulous right now."

Before: How the garden looked in 2015, when Frances and Trevor moved in. Picture: Trevor Barton Before: How the garden looked in 2015, when Frances and Trevor moved in. Picture: Trevor Barton

The episode of Gardeners' World is expected to air on Friday, August 9 and 16 on BBC2.