St Albans firm raises thousands in memory of colleague

The Aitchison Raffety charity golf day raised �4,760 for Rennie Grove Hospice. Picture: Aitchison Raffety Archant

Aitchison Raffety have raised more than £4,000 for Rennie Grove Hospice with their first fundraising golf day.

The winning team from Greenfleets, with Amy Bottali from Rennie Grove Hospice, far left, and Matthew Bowen, director at Aitchison Raffety presenting the Steve Halliday shield, second right. Picture: Aitchison Raffety The winning team from Greenfleets, with Amy Bottali from Rennie Grove Hospice, far left, and Matthew Bowen, director at Aitchison Raffety presenting the Steve Halliday shield, second right. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

Historically, the firm of chartered surveyors and town planners held a popular 'inter-bank' golf challenge each year, organised by business development manager Steve Halliday.

Following Steve's death from cancer in November 2018, the firm resolved to hold this fundraising event in his honour.

Aitchison Raffety director Matthew Bowen said: "Steve was a Lloyds bank manager so had a large number of contacts within the industry and was highly respected, which made him ideally suited for the role of bank liaison.

"He led business development initiatives and very much embodied our values especially teamwork and professionalism.

"After being ill for most of 2018, Steve's condition was diagnosed as terminal and with the excellent nursing care of Rennie Grove Hospice, he was able to spend his final days in comfort at home with his family and dogs."

In memory of Steve and with the agreement of his family, Aitchison Raffety adapted their inter-bank golf day to honour him, opening it up to local companies, clients and Steve's friends. All money raised - a total of £4,760 - has been donated to the hospice.

The event was held at The Shire London Golf Club in Barnet on June 12, and attendees tackling the 18-hole course included representatives of Lloyds Bank, Natwest, Co-operative Bank, Santander, Handelsbanken, and local law firm Sherrards Solicitors.

Greenfleets took first place, and a speech was given by Thomas Halliday, Steve's son.

Rosalind Lee, corporate fundraising manager at Rennie Grove, said, "Aitchison Raffety are highly valued, long-standing supporters of Rennie Grove and we are incredibly grateful for all the hard work that went into making their golf day such a success.

"We rely on the generosity of local supporters to raise the funds we need to make sure that we can continue to provide the type of nursing care that Steve received, which means people have the choice to spend their last months and weeks at home."