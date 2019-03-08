Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans estate agent honoured with window display

PUBLISHED: 11:56 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 18 September 2019

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

A much-loved St Albans estate agent has been honoured with a unique window display following his untimely death.

Jamie Reynolds had been an estate agent in St Albans for 25 years. Picture: Roxanne HollandJamie Reynolds had been an estate agent in St Albans for 25 years. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Jamie Reynolds, 52, had been senior branch manager at Hamptons in St Albans for nearly four years when he passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday, August 31. He had been diagnosed with cancer 18 months earlier.

Jamie, who was born in Exeter but moved to St Albans as a child, was married to Kate, with whom he had children Sam, 20, and Holly, 18.

More than 300 people attended the funeral on Thursday, September 12 at West Herts Crematorium, followed by a wake at The Peahen - opposite Hamptons' St Albans office.

Barbara Curtis, senior negotiator at Hamptons, said the crematorium "was bursting at the seams. He'd not only been a local resident, he grew up here; he had friends from schooldays, he'd worked in a number of local agents', and there were people whose houses he'd sold that had become friends.

Jamie headed up Hamptons' St Albans office for nearly four years. Picture: Roxanne HollandJamie headed up Hamptons' St Albans office for nearly four years. Picture: Roxanne Holland

"He was just such an affable guy that everybody liked and got on with and was very highly regarded.

"We thought [the window display] was a fitting tribute."

Nadya Basrawi, Hamptons' associate director, said: "We were in two minds about doing it because it's not a very corporate thing to do - but it is a very Jamie thing to do. And that was what was more important."

The touching tribute proved a huge hit with passersby. Picture: Roxanne HollandThe touching tribute proved a huge hit with passersby. Picture: Roxanne Holland

She added: "Jamie would've loved it. He was that type of character. He was so well known in St Albans. We've had people coming past to have a look and we've had letters and emails from people to say it was a nice touch."

Jamie had been an agent in St Albans for 25 years, working for Druce and Collinson Hall before joining Hamptons in October 2015.

"He didn't make a big deal out of [his illness]," said Nadya. "He came into work and got on with it. He didn't pay it too much attention. We knew he was poorly, we spoke about it in very general terms. I think he preferred not to dwell on it."

She added: "We had him for a relatively short period in his career but we like to think we got the best years."

