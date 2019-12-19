Herts Advertiser Property

New St Albans estate agency to donate fee to charity

PUBLISHED: 08:38 24 December 2019

Davinder Gharial, director of Belvoir's St Albans, Welwyn and Hitchin franchises, left, and sales manager Christopher Ord outside their St Albans office. Picture: Belvoir

A new St Albans estate agency is pledging to donate 100 per cent of its professional fees to charity next month.

Every new client that appoints Belvoir to sell or rent their home during January will be able to pass the agents' fee to a charity of their choice once the transaction is complete.

Director Davinder Gharial, who owns the Belvoir franchises in St Albans, Welwyn and Hitchin, said: "We really want to help support the local community and know that January is a popular time for people listing their properties for sale so want to maximise on this and raise as much money as we can.

"With the St Albans average house price sitting at around £600,000, if we sold 10 properties, that would raise £60,000!"

Rentals work slightly differently, however. To find out more, contact Belvoir's St Peter's Street office on 01727 634888.

