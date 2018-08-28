St Albans estate agency celebrates 150th birthday

Hamptons International, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons International Archant

A St Albans estate agency is to mark its 150th birthday with a series of special events.

Hamptons International - which sells homes worldwide - is giving every member of staff their birthday off in 2019, and the 150th property the company sells or lets this year will be done so for free.

The company is also hoping to raise £150,000 for Cancer Research UK via ‘Challenge 150’, an internal initiative whereby each member of staff sets out to raise £150.

Hamptons was established in Pall Mall in 1869, with eight members of staff led by managing director George Hampton.

It now has a network of over 90 offices in London and the south of England employing over 1,000 people. Outside the UK, Hamptons International is represented in over 30 countries around the world providing buyers with access to over 100,000 international properties.

Lesley Cairns, managing director of Hamptons International, said: “We could not be more thrilled to have reached this exciting milestone of 150 years.

“2019 is set to be a wonderful year of celebration for the entire business and we look forward to celebrating with our many customers past and present. Here’s to Hamptons International, and to the next 150 years!”