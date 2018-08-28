Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans estate agency celebrates 150th birthday

PUBLISHED: 12:02 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 08 January 2019

Hamptons International, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons International

Hamptons International, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons International

Archant

A St Albans estate agency is to mark its 150th birthday with a series of special events.

Hamptons International - which sells homes worldwide - is giving every member of staff their birthday off in 2019, and the 150th property the company sells or lets this year will be done so for free.

The company is also hoping to raise £150,000 for Cancer Research UK via ‘Challenge 150’, an internal initiative whereby each member of staff sets out to raise £150.

Hamptons was established in Pall Mall in 1869, with eight members of staff led by managing director George Hampton.

It now has a network of over 90 offices in London and the south of England employing over 1,000 people. Outside the UK, Hamptons International is represented in over 30 countries around the world providing buyers with access to over 100,000 international properties.

Lesley Cairns, managing director of Hamptons International, said: “We could not be more thrilled to have reached this exciting milestone of 150 years.

“2019 is set to be a wonderful year of celebration for the entire business and we look forward to celebrating with our many customers past and present. Here’s to Hamptons International, and to the next 150 years!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Disqualified driver who ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and forced cars off the carriageway, is jailed

Disqualified driver Dean O'Dare is jailed for police chase in Peterborough

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Herts Ad Sunday League: Skew Bridge back in their groove after solid win over old rivals AFC Rangers

Skew Bridge's Lee Close heads towards the AFC Rangers goal.

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Girl born to St Albans family among 11 babies born at Watford on New Year’s Day

Chloe Gullin and Scott Mcnairn with Keira Mcnairn.

Roadworks cause heavy delays in St Albans and Batford

Lower Luton Road, Batford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists