St Albans development offers buyers £5,000 incentive

CGI of how Hertfordshire House in St Albans will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property Archant

Buyers making a reservation at a St Albans city centre development next Saturday will be rewarded with £5,000 of John Lewis vouchers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside the show apartment at Hertfordshire House, St Albans. Picture: Angle Property Inside the show apartment at Hertfordshire House, St Albans. Picture: Angle Property

The incentive will be on offer at the 'New year, new start' home buyer event at Hertfordshire House on Saturday, January 25.

Located on the corner of Civic Close and Bricket Road, the former office building consists of 26 one bedroom apartments and penthouses, nearly a third of which have so far been sold.

The Angle Property development is part of a wider regeneration project being led by St Albans district council.

You may also want to watch:

Due for completion next year, the mixed-use scheme will provide restaurant, retail and office space plus more new homes set around a pedestrianised public square.

Prices at Hertfordshire House start from £320,000 and all of the homes are ready to move in to.

Tony Williamson, director of Angle Property said: "Whether you are looking for a home that boasts a high specification throughout, you are looking to access home buyer incentives to assist financially with your purchase, or you want a home that is energy efficient and low-cost to run, a new home at Hertfordshire House can offer all this, and more."

For more information or to make an appointment to attend the event, call 01753 326623, email connections@stubbingsltd.co.uk or visit www.hertfordshirehouse.com