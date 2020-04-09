St Albans agents join forces to deliver virtual valuations service

With the current lockdown making it impossible for estate agents to value properties in person, they’ve been forced to think laterally.

As a result, The Herts Ad has teamed up with two St Albans agents to promote the virtual valuations service they’re now offering movers.

Expert Collinson Hall and Putterills agents will help vendors establish their home’s value, leaving them ideally placed to open it up for viewings as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Collinson Hall are inviting movers to make an appointment via their website for a meeting on Zoom or WhatsApp, before taking their valuer on a virtual tour of their house.

Steve Walker, managing director of Collinson Hall, said : “For many people a move is the last thing on their minds at the moment but for those who need to move or would like to be thinking ahead we would be able to give them expert guidance on likely value and marketing - as we would normally.”

Putterills are able to offer a similar service, said director Mark Shearing: “We may not be able to visit you for a valuation, but because we have lived and worked in the area for so long, and have so much local knowledge, we are more than able to discuss prices and marketing.

“Just give us a call and we will see how we can help. It may be that a brief video of the inside and outside of your home and some general information such as address and number of bedrooms will enable us to give you our thoughts.”

Contact the two agents via their websites or the phone numbers below to find out more:

Collinson Hall

9-11 Victoria St

01727 843222

www.collinsonhall.co.uk





Putterills

6 Holywell Hill

07795 438077

www.putterills.co.uk