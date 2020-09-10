Herts Advertiser Property

Hertfordshire village sees huge leap in agreed property sales

PUBLISHED: 09:29 11 September 2020

The Hertfordshire village of Welwyn has seen an exceptionally high number of property sales agreed so far this year. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Hertfordshire village of Welwyn has seen an exceptionally high number of property sales agreed so far this year. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

An upmarket Hertfordshire village has seen one of the biggest increases in agreed property sales out of anywhere else in Britain this year.

Rightmove has named Welwyn in a list of 16 hotspots where sales agreed so far in 2020 have already exceeded those for the whole if 2019.

The property portal recorded an 11 per cent increase in sales in the village this year compared to all of 2019, and a 53 per cent lift when comparing the period between January 1 and September 6.

You may also want to watch:

The biggest increases were seen in Fair Oak, Hampshire, and Formby, Merseyside, however.

More than half of the 16 places are villages, reflecting the increased interest in rural life reported by many agents since a short commute has become widely less sought after.

Rightmove’s Mies Shipside said: “National statistics are drawn from hundreds of local markets, with villages and market towns peppered across the country benefitting most from the post-lockdown boom in activity and a shift in buyers seeking out more serene scenery. This is great news for sellers thinking of coming to market in these areas.”

Sales agreed nationally are currently down 6 per cent year-on-year compared to the same period in 2019, however.

Miles said: “The national sales agreed trend is an important and early indicator of future completed transactions and it’s encouraging to see that whilst it’s still playing catch up, it has been improving at pace over the past few months.”

This data follows the news that agreed property sales in the St Albans local authority area in the four weeks to August 16 rose by 112 per cent year-on-year, one of the largest increases seen anywhere in the UK.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

Police and council cracking down on large gatherings in St Albans to prevent Covid spike

Police were called at 11.45pm on Saturday to report loud music coming from Heartwood Forest near Sandridge, on the outskirts of St Albans. Officers attended and entered the forest on foot where they located a group of approximately 100 young people gathered in a clearing. They dispersed the crowd and remained in the area to ensure the group did not relocate to a different part of the forest. On further investigation, a generator and music equipment was seized along with quantities of class A and B drugs. A significant amount of intelligence has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: St Albans Police

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

Police and council cracking down on large gatherings in St Albans to prevent Covid spike

Police were called at 11.45pm on Saturday to report loud music coming from Heartwood Forest near Sandridge, on the outskirts of St Albans. Officers attended and entered the forest on foot where they located a group of approximately 100 young people gathered in a clearing. They dispersed the crowd and remained in the area to ensure the group did not relocate to a different part of the forest. On further investigation, a generator and music equipment was seized along with quantities of class A and B drugs. A significant amount of intelligence has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: St Albans Police

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hertfordshire village sees huge leap in agreed property sales

The Hertfordshire village of Welwyn has seen an exceptionally high number of property sales agreed so far this year. Picture: DANNY LOO

County lines drugs duo jailed for heroin and cocaine ring across Herts, Beds and Bucks

County lines dealers Reece Campbell and Shane Filmer have been jailed for their part in the Freddie Line network. PHOTO: Cambs Police

StayAlive App upgraded ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

StayAlive, a suicide prevention app, has been relaunched for World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture: GettyImages/iStockphoto

St Albans retailer reveals challenges of post-lockdown trading

Emma Bustamante of Cositas speaks out about the challenges of recovering from a pandemic as a single mum and business owner. Picture: Laura Bill

World Suicide Prevention Day: Motivational messages unveiled at St Albans railway station

Affirmation Art at St Albans Station on World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture: Peter Alvey