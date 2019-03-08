Herts Advertiser Property

New show homes launch at Bricket Wood development

PUBLISHED: 14:30 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 14 August 2019

The four-bed Aiken house type at Lancaster Grange, Bricket Wood. Picture: Crest Nicholson

The four-bed Aiken house type at Lancaster Grange, Bricket Wood. Picture: Crest Nicholson

Archant

Two new show homes have been launched at the Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood.

Properties at Crest Nicholson's 100-property scheme start from £384,000 for a two bedroom apartment, or £599,000 for a three bedroom house, with Help to Buy on selected plots.

The three storey Aiken show home features floor to ceiling windows, bi-fold doors to the kitchen/dining area and a fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, including a Siemens double oven with induction hob. The new Manfield show home offers similar features over two floors.

Located less than a mile from Bricket Wood station and ten minutes' drive from Watford Junction, the show homes' decor comes courtesy of Interiors by Dapa and Show Business Interiors.

Rebecca Harris, senior interior design sales manager at Interiors By Dapa, said: "We designed the Aiken show home with a professional couple in mind, with a young son and daughter. The design of the house really lends itself well to families, particularly the open plan living and study area."

David Hnyda, sales & marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: "The brand new show homes offer an opportunity for potential purchasers to view first-hand the beautiful craftmanship and design which goes into each home at the development."

To find out more about the show homes, which are now open daily, call 01923 595014 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/lancastergrange.

