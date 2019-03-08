Show home at new St Albans development to launch next weekend

The new development on Folly Lane, St Albans, consists of four semi-detached houses. Picture: Ashtons Archant

The show home at a new development on Folly Lane, St Albans is to launch next Saturday.

Outside one of the homes at the new development on Folly Lane, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons Outside one of the homes at the new development on Folly Lane, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons

The development comprises of four three-bed semi-detached homes arranged over three floors; each property has three bathrooms, off street parking and a private rear garden.

The houses have a guide price of £725,000 and an option to purchase a second parking space is available on a first come, first served basis.

Built by Harpenden-based Shandy Developments, the scheme is expected to be complete by the end of April.

The show home will launch on Saturday, March 23 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Inside one of the homes at the new development on Folly Lane, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons Inside one of the homes at the new development on Folly Lane, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons

For more information, contact Ashtons on 01707 903456 or www.ashtons.co.uk.

