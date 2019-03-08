Herts Advertiser Property

Show home to launch at former museum site in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:27 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 11 June 2019

The show home (far left) at the Oak Tree Gardens development on Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Space Estates

The show home (far left) at the Oak Tree Gardens development on Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Space Estates

A show home is to launch at the former Museum of St Albans site on Hatfield Road this weekend.

Inside the show home at the Oak Tree Gardens development on Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Space EstatesInside the show home at the Oak Tree Gardens development on Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Space Estates

The four-bed property is part of the Oak Tree Gardens development, which consists of ten townhouses.

Priced at £995,000, the three-storey show property consists of an open plan kitchen/diner/living room, downstairs WC, four bedrooms - two with en suite - and a family bathroom.

Kitchen features include Paula Rosa units with quartz worktops and integrated appliances comprising a five-ring gas hob, electric double oven and microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and washer/dryer.

The bathrooms and en suites are fitted with Roca contemporary sanitaryware with Crosswater fittings.

Three properties have so far been sold at the site, while seven three and four-bed homes remain available for sale priced from £850,000 to £1,150,000.

Nick Doyle from Space Estates, who are marketing the homes, said: "It is very rare to have such distinctive new homes located so centrally.

"This landmark development is helping to fund the new St Albans Museum + Gallery which has proved very popular with locals and as a tourist attraction."

Kitchen features include Paula Rosa units with quartz worktops. Picture: Space EstatesKitchen features include Paula Rosa units with quartz worktops. Picture: Space Estates

The Oak Tree Gardens show home will be open on Saturday, June 15 from 10am to 4pm.

For further information about the development, contact Space Estates on 0800 023 5231.

