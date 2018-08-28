Herts Advertiser Property

Show home at new St Albans development to launch in early 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:42 30 November 2018

CGI of how the three-bed homes at Waverley Green, St Albans, will look. Picture: Matthew Homes

The show home at a major new St Albans development is set to launch in the New Year.

CGI of how the four-bed homes at Waverley Green, St Albans, will look. Picture: Matthew HomesCGI of how the four-bed homes at Waverley Green, St Albans, will look. Picture: Matthew Homes

Waverley Green is a development of 10 three and four-bed houses and nine one and two-bed apartments, plus 10 affordable units - one house and nine apartments - located off Waverley Road, close to Batchwood Golf Course.

Currently under construction by Matthew Homes, each house has three levels of accommodation as well as a garage and off road parking.

CGI of how the apartments at Waverley Green, St Albans, will look. Picture: Matthew HomesCGI of how the apartments at Waverley Green, St Albans, will look. Picture: Matthew Homes

Four of the properties have so far been released for sale – two four-bed semi-detached houses, priced at £735,000, and two three-bed semis, priced at £680,000.

The one and two bedroom apartments are due to be released imminently with a choice currently available for tiling to kitchens and floors and wall tiling to bathrooms and en suites (for the two bedroom apartments). All the apartments benefit from allocated parking and built in kitchen appliances.

Nick Doyle, Director of selling agent, Aitchisons, said: “The launch of the show home in the New Year is eagerly anticipated and these new build homes by established developer builder Matthew Homes have already attracted a lot of interest from prospective buyers.”

The 10 affordable units are being sold separately.

For further information on availability and prices, contact Aitchisons on 01727 855 556.

