Property Spotlight: A unique family home in central St Albans

Bernard Street, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons Archant

This truly delightful character home is situated on Bernard Street, in the heart of St Albans.

The impressive drawing room boasts high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French Oak flooring. Picture: Hamptons The impressive drawing room boasts high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French Oak flooring. Picture: Hamptons

On entering the property, you walk into a welcoming entrance hall with ornate etched marble flooring. This leads through to the impressive drawing room with high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French oak flooring.

Doors lead into the kitchen/dining room with further double doors leading out to the garden.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Two of the additional bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, and there is a further family bathroom.

To the rear of the property is a secluded courtyard garden.

Features of the master bedroom include a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Picture: Hamptons Features of the master bedroom include a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Picture: Hamptons

Property Facts

Bernard Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,250,000

The master bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom. Picture: Hamptons The master bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom. Picture: Hamptons

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Hamptons There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Hamptons

The drawing room measures 29ft 8in x 22ft 10in. Picture: Hamptons The drawing room measures 29ft 8in x 22ft 10in. Picture: Hamptons