Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A unique family home in central St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:31 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 14 December 2020

Bernard Street, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Bernard Street, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Archant

This truly delightful character home is situated on Bernard Street, in the heart of St Albans.

The impressive drawing room boasts high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French Oak flooring. Picture: HamptonsThe impressive drawing room boasts high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French Oak flooring. Picture: Hamptons

On entering the property, you walk into a welcoming entrance hall with ornate etched marble flooring. This leads through to the impressive drawing room with high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French oak flooring.

Doors lead into the kitchen/dining room with further double doors leading out to the garden.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Two of the additional bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, and there is a further family bathroom.

To the rear of the property is a secluded courtyard garden.

Features of the master bedroom include a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Picture: HamptonsFeatures of the master bedroom include a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Picture: Hamptons

Property Facts

Bernard Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,250,000

The master bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom. Picture: HamptonsThe master bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom. Picture: Hamptons

You may also want to watch:

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property. Picture: HamptonsThere is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Hamptons

The drawing room measures 29ft 8in x 22ft 10in. Picture: HamptonsThe drawing room measures 29ft 8in x 22ft 10in. Picture: Hamptons

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Christmas lights competition returns despite coronavirus pandemic

The Ladder Roads in St Albans hold an annual Christmas lights competition.

Come and be enchanted by The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Abbey Theatre

Property Spotlight: A unique family home in central St Albans

Bernard Street, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

St Albans City claim the Christmas number one spot after win over Tonbridge Angels

Shaun Jeffers scores from the spot for St Albans City against Tonbridge Angels. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Drama and wellbeing programme for young people

Trestle Theatre Company is running a drama and wellbeing programme, starting in January 2021.