Property Spotlight: A unique family home in central St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:31 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 14 December 2020
This truly delightful character home is situated on Bernard Street, in the heart of St Albans.
On entering the property, you walk into a welcoming entrance hall with ornate etched marble flooring. This leads through to the impressive drawing room with high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French oak flooring.
Doors lead into the kitchen/dining room with further double doors leading out to the garden.
There are five bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Two of the additional bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, and there is a further family bathroom.
To the rear of the property is a secluded courtyard garden.
Property Facts
Bernard Street, St Albans
Guide price: £1,250,000
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk
