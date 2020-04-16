Herts Advertiser Property

Young artists invited to enter design competition

PUBLISHED: 08:29 17 April 2020

Here's a chance for the kids to get creative during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's a chance for the kids to get creative during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Liderina

Budding artists and architects are being asked to design their dream home – and possibly pick up a Hobbycraft voucher in the process.

Entrants in the Savills Little Architects competition can either draw or paint their creation or make a model.

There are three age categories: five years and under (little engineers), 6-10 years (junior builders) and 11-14 years (senior architects).

Each category and age group will have its own winner and two runners up, with a £50 Hobbycraft voucher for the winners, and £25 vouchers for the runners up.

To enter, simply take a photo of your child’s creation and email it to marketing@savills.com with their name, age, where they’re from and the category they’re entering before the closing date of Thursday, April 23.

The children’s endeavours will be judged by property and financial journalist Anne Ashworth, Johnny Messum, founder of Messums Art Galleries and Alison Parkhouse from Savills.

Nick Ingle, of Savills’ Harpenden office, said: “There will also be another chance to win in a People’s Choice award voted on by the public so those wanting to vote should keep an eye on our social media platforms for their chance to judge the artwork.”

The winning creations will be shared via the Savills website alongside the firm’s Instagram and Twitter feeds. Terms and conditions can be found on the Savills website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

St Albans and Harpenden residents have been giving something back during the coronavirus lockdown

Peter Aubusson and Jacqui Dixon walked a route around St Albans which spelled out the letters NHS.

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Battles of St Albans memorial tress in full blossom

Sandridge Road, St Albans. Blossom.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

St Albans and Harpenden residents have been giving something back during the coronavirus lockdown

Peter Aubusson and Jacqui Dixon walked a route around St Albans which spelled out the letters NHS.

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Battles of St Albans memorial tress in full blossom

Sandridge Road, St Albans. Blossom.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Young artists invited to enter design competition

Here's a chance for the kids to get creative during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Herts pupils receive their allocated primary school places

Pupils in Herts have received their allocated primary school places for 2020.

Emergency services could soon team up to help county during coronavirus crisis

The EEAST could see their vehicles manned by fire and rescue crews during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

Our end of season report card following a tough year for London Colney

Colney Heath V London Colney - Jon Clements for Colney Heath battles with Bobby Armstrong for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24