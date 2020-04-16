Young artists invited to enter design competition

Here's a chance for the kids to get creative during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Liderina

Budding artists and architects are being asked to design their dream home – and possibly pick up a Hobbycraft voucher in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Entrants in the Savills Little Architects competition can either draw or paint their creation or make a model.

There are three age categories: five years and under (little engineers), 6-10 years (junior builders) and 11-14 years (senior architects).

Each category and age group will have its own winner and two runners up, with a £50 Hobbycraft voucher for the winners, and £25 vouchers for the runners up.

To enter, simply take a photo of your child’s creation and email it to marketing@savills.com with their name, age, where they’re from and the category they’re entering before the closing date of Thursday, April 23.

The children’s endeavours will be judged by property and financial journalist Anne Ashworth, Johnny Messum, founder of Messums Art Galleries and Alison Parkhouse from Savills.

Nick Ingle, of Savills’ Harpenden office, said: “There will also be another chance to win in a People’s Choice award voted on by the public so those wanting to vote should keep an eye on our social media platforms for their chance to judge the artwork.”

The winning creations will be shared via the Savills website alongside the firm’s Instagram and Twitter feeds. Terms and conditions can be found on the Savills website.