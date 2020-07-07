Herts Advertiser Property

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive villages

PUBLISHED: 11:51 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 07 July 2020

Bayford has been named Hertfordshire's most expensive village. Picture: Google Street View

The priciest villages in Hertfordshire have been revealed – and the top two are in East Herts.

Bayford topped the list, with an average price of £1,023,633, followed by Little Berkhamsted (£937,151). The rural hotspots are next door to one another, around seven miles east of Hatfield and five miles south of Hertford.

Flaunden, which is five miles west of Kings Langley, was in third place, with an average price of £858,386.

Savills research highlighted the three most expensive villages in each county, with 20-plus sales being required over the last five years in order to qualify.

According to Nick Ingle, head of office at Savills in Harpenden, the lockdown has led to an increased interest in rural living.

“Recent experiences have made people more aware of the limitations of their existing homes, and increased space – both inside and out – has become an all-important driver of demand, further fuelling the desire for village life,” he said.

“Well connected locations that allow people to split their time between working from home and going into the office, with easy access to the countryside, have been proving especially popular since lockdown restrictions were eased.”

Nationally, 83 per cent of Savills agents reported an increased demand for village homes, and 90 per cent said there was greater demand for country locations in general.

Nick said: “Those that are seen as ‘best in class’ will often attract increased competition from buyers, while still offering relative value for money when compared to more urban areas.

“A village’s reputation will often stem from its accessibility and quality of its housing stock – but it’s also important to look at other factors including the quality of the local school, pubs and shops. A good broadband connection is also becoming increasingly essential.”

