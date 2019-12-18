Herts Advertiser Property

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive streets

PUBLISHED: 09:54 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 18 December 2019

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

The most expensive streets in Hertfordshire have been revealed - and none of them are in St Albans or Harpenden.

According to new research by Lloyds Bank, The Warren in Radlett is the county's fanciest address, with an average house price of £1,945,000 recorded there between 2014 and 2019.

Next on the list are Berkhamsted's Meadway (£1,744,000), Rickmansworth's Chorleywood Road (£1,696,000), Bushey's Hartsbourne Avenue (£1,618,000) and Brookmans Park's Kentish Lane (£1,559,000).

The top 10 is completed by Oakridge Avenue and Goodyers Avenue in Radlett (£1,555,000 and £1,554,000 respectively), Deards End Lane, Knebworth (£1,552,000), Brookmans Avenue, Brookmans Park (£1,531,000) and The Climb, Rickmansworth (£1,522,000).

You may also want to watch:

The five most expensive homes in the South East are all in Oxford or Surrey however, the priciest being Charlbury Road, Oxford, where an average house costs £5,258,000. This is also the most expensive street outside London.

Ilchester Place in the capital's Holland Park has retained its title as the most expensive street in the country, with an average home costing £17.2m - more than 62 times the national house price average of £275,000.

The 10 most expensive streets in England and Wales are all in central London, and have an average price of £14m.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said that more than 80 of the most expensive regions across England now all have at least one million-pound street.

He added: "The country's most expensive streets are getting even pricier, with the top 20 rising by an eye-watering £1.7m on average over the past year.

"The average house prices in the top 10 priciest streets in the South East have risen by around £300,000 in the past year, with the 10 prestigious addresses in the area commanding an average house price in excess of £4.4m."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Oaklands College art exhibition brings new dimension to It’s OK To Say campaign

Stacey Turner, Emily Norton and Amber Giddings.

Christmas vandals target homes in St Albans

Christmas decorations in The Camp area of St Albans have been vandalised Picture: Caroline Fletcher

Another draw but St Albans City starting to move forward says Ian Allinson

Joe Iaciofano scored twice for St Albans City in their draw at Oxford City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Under-fives put on Christmas show at St Albans care home

Children from Tick Tock Music in St Albans performed a Christmas pantomime at Fosse House care home. Picture: Tick Tock

Crowds celebrate festive season at St Albans Christmas Charter Market

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists