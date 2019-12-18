Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive streets

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View Archant

The most expensive streets in Hertfordshire have been revealed - and none of them are in St Albans or Harpenden.

According to new research by Lloyds Bank, The Warren in Radlett is the county's fanciest address, with an average house price of £1,945,000 recorded there between 2014 and 2019.

Next on the list are Berkhamsted's Meadway (£1,744,000), Rickmansworth's Chorleywood Road (£1,696,000), Bushey's Hartsbourne Avenue (£1,618,000) and Brookmans Park's Kentish Lane (£1,559,000).

The top 10 is completed by Oakridge Avenue and Goodyers Avenue in Radlett (£1,555,000 and £1,554,000 respectively), Deards End Lane, Knebworth (£1,552,000), Brookmans Avenue, Brookmans Park (£1,531,000) and The Climb, Rickmansworth (£1,522,000).

The five most expensive homes in the South East are all in Oxford or Surrey however, the priciest being Charlbury Road, Oxford, where an average house costs £5,258,000. This is also the most expensive street outside London.

Ilchester Place in the capital's Holland Park has retained its title as the most expensive street in the country, with an average home costing £17.2m - more than 62 times the national house price average of £275,000.

The 10 most expensive streets in England and Wales are all in central London, and have an average price of £14m.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said that more than 80 of the most expensive regions across England now all have at least one million-pound street.

He added: "The country's most expensive streets are getting even pricier, with the top 20 rising by an eye-watering £1.7m on average over the past year.

"The average house prices in the top 10 priciest streets in the South East have risen by around £300,000 in the past year, with the 10 prestigious addresses in the area commanding an average house price in excess of £4.4m."