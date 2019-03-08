Second part of St Albans’ Beaumont Works development to launch this weekend

CGI of the refurbished Beaumont Works buiding, now known as Beamont Gardens, on Sutton Road, St Albans. Picture: Taylor Wimpey Archant

The Grade II listed Beaumont Works building in St Albans is to be launched as a residential development on Saturday.

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is hosting the event at the former factory building on Sutton Road, which is now part of the Beaumont Gardens development.

Originally built in the early part of the 20th century, it has been converted by the homebuilder into 28 contemporary one and two-bedroom apartments.

Jack Costello, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We’re really excited to showcase the newly converted apartments at Beaumont Gardens.

“Our experienced sales staff will be on hand as well as an independent financial advisor to answer any questions visitors may have.

“We’ve already received a huge amount of interest for the apartments so we’d urge anyone thinking of making the move to attend the launch event.”

The refurbishment of the original factory building completes the Beaumont Gardens scheme, which also includes 30 new build apartments ranging in price from £402,500 to £434,995. 12 of these sales have already completed.

The prices of the properties within the former factory building will be released at this weekend’s launch, which will take place between 10am and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 30.

Further information about the homes and incentives available at Beaumont Gardens can be found online at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk or by calling 01727 226935.