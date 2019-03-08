Radlett property named among Zoopla's most-viewed homes

The property on The Ridgeway, Radlett, is on the market for £4.6m. Picture: Zoopla Archant

A Radlett mansion was one of the most-viewed properties on Zoopla last month.

The heated outdoor pool is one of the home's standout features. Picture: Zoopla The heated outdoor pool is one of the home's standout features. Picture: Zoopla

The seven-bed, five-bath detached house, which sits on a half-acre plot on The Ridgeway, has a heated swimming pool, home cinema, gym and master suite with dressing room and bathroom.

Further features include underfloor heating to the ground floor and bathrooms, Lutron lighting with drop ceilings, multi-room sound, solar heating and CCTV.

Backing directly onto greenbelt land, the 6,283 square foot home came fifth on Zoopla's list of most-viewed properties in October.

Built a decade ago, the house has an asking price of £4.6m and, at the time of going to press, it had been viewed 9,239 times over the previous 30 days.

Topping Zoopla's list, with 28,446 views over the same period, was a £3.5m five-bed detached house near Coventry.

This was followed by a dilapidated Grade II listed country house near Lampeter (24,808 views) which is set to go to auction with a guide price of £40,000.

Homes in East Preston, West Sussex and Edwalton, near Nottingham completed the top five, priced at £2.95m and £10m respectively.

The master suite includes a dressing room and bathroom. Picture: Zoopla The master suite includes a dressing room and bathroom. Picture: Zoopla

Laura Howard, Zoopla's consumer expert, said: "Regardless of whether we are personally in the market for home to buy or rent, we're a nation with a passion for property.

"And, with prices ranging from £40,000 to a staggering £5m, there are some real gems among the latest list of most popular homes on Zoopla."