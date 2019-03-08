Herts Advertiser Property

Radlett property named among Zoopla's most-viewed homes

PUBLISHED: 10:02 08 November 2019

The property on The Ridgeway, Radlett, is on the market for £4.6m. Picture: Zoopla

The property on The Ridgeway, Radlett, is on the market for £4.6m. Picture: Zoopla

Archant

A Radlett mansion was one of the most-viewed properties on Zoopla last month.

The heated outdoor pool is one of the home's standout features. Picture: ZooplaThe heated outdoor pool is one of the home's standout features. Picture: Zoopla

The seven-bed, five-bath detached house, which sits on a half-acre plot on The Ridgeway, has a heated swimming pool, home cinema, gym and master suite with dressing room and bathroom.

Further features include underfloor heating to the ground floor and bathrooms, Lutron lighting with drop ceilings, multi-room sound, solar heating and CCTV.

Backing directly onto greenbelt land, the 6,283 square foot home came fifth on Zoopla's list of most-viewed properties in October.

You may also want to watch:

Built a decade ago, the house has an asking price of £4.6m and, at the time of going to press, it had been viewed 9,239 times over the previous 30 days.

Topping Zoopla's list, with 28,446 views over the same period, was a £3.5m five-bed detached house near Coventry.

This was followed by a dilapidated Grade II listed country house near Lampeter (24,808 views) which is set to go to auction with a guide price of £40,000.

Homes in East Preston, West Sussex and Edwalton, near Nottingham completed the top five, priced at £2.95m and £10m respectively.

The master suite includes a dressing room and bathroom. Picture: ZooplaThe master suite includes a dressing room and bathroom. Picture: Zoopla

Laura Howard, Zoopla's consumer expert, said: "Regardless of whether we are personally in the market for home to buy or rent, we're a nation with a passion for property.

"And, with prices ranging from £40,000 to a staggering £5m, there are some real gems among the latest list of most popular homes on Zoopla."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

St Albans mum forced to live in flat with collapsing ceiling

Amina Khan is very unhappy about her ceiling collapsing in her St Albans flat. Picture: Amina Khan

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

St Albans mum forced to live in flat with collapsing ceiling

Amina Khan is very unhappy about her ceiling collapsing in her St Albans flat. Picture: Amina Khan

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden’s Southdown Festival proceeds donated to charity

Charles Alexander from The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Irvine Hunter and Tony Hedigan with money raised at Southdown Festival in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Thousands of flowers to be planted at Marshalswick Quadrant in St Albans

The Quadrant in Marshalswick, where residents will plant 2,000 bulbs. Picture: Google Maps

Radlett property named among Zoopla’s most-viewed homes

The property on The Ridgeway, Radlett, is on the market for £4.6m. Picture: Zoopla

St Albans women wins bronze in powerlifting championships

Ajanta Hilton from St Albans received a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championshops. Picture: Supplied

Blacksmiths battle back to earn share of Premier spoils against Skew Bridge

Skew Bridge put pressure on the Blacksmiths goal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists