Radlett named as one of UK's priciest property hotspots

PUBLISHED: 10:17 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 18 June 2019

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Radlett has been named as one of the most expensive places to buy property in the UK outside London.

The former home of Simon Cowell, George Michael and ex-Girls Aloud star Cheryl was second only to Virginia Water in Surrey in the countdown of the ten priciest places to buy a home outside the capital.

Virginia Water had an average asking price of £1,436,631 during May, when the data was collected, while the typical Radlett pad had a £1,125,671 price tag.

The Hertfordshire town was the only place in the top ten from the East of England, with the other nine areas all from the South East - five of them in Surrey.

The national average asking price during this period stood at just £308,290.

Rightmove's property expert Miles Shipside said: "The influence of London is clearly shown in its analysis of the UK's most expensive areas.

"The ability to commute but escape the built-up capital to live in leafy suburbs and towns attracts wealthy buyers who are willing and able to pay high prices for the right property in the right location."

Neither suburban idyll had anything on the capital's biggest hitters, however: the most expensive place in London was Knightsbridge, with a hefty average asking price of £3,580,807, followed by Kensington (£2,061,303) and Chelsea (£1,774,700).

Suddenly Radlett property prices don't seem that bad...

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

St Albans entrepreneur contributes her story to bestselling book

Angela Peart has written a chapter in book When She Rises, which is raising money for One Woman at a Time. Picture: Womens Utilities Network

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

