Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads
PUBLISHED: 09:34 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 29 June 2020
Lee Charlton
This beautifully appointed five bedroom family home is located on one of St Albans’ most desirable tree-lined roads, offering in excess of 4,400 sq ft of accommodation across two floors.
Located within walking distance of the historic city centre, the substantial property boasts a west-facing garden in excess of 100ft, a carriage driveway and double garage.
Internal features include an impressive entrance hallway with vaulted ceilings, five reception rooms, a master suite with vast room dimensions and a hand-painted bespoke kitchen with granite worktops and Rangemaster cooker.
The property also offers easy access to St Albans City station and outstanding schooling in both private and state sectors.
There is further potential for extension, subject to planning.
Property Facts
The Park, St Albans
£2,450,000
Daniels Estate Agents, 01727 836561, www.daniels.uk.net
