Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents Lee Charlton

This beautifully appointed five bedroom family home is located on one of St Albans’ most desirable tree-lined roads, offering in excess of 4,400 sq ft of accommodation across two floors.

A drone's eye view of the property. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents A drone's eye view of the property. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Located within walking distance of the historic city centre, the substantial property boasts a west-facing garden in excess of 100ft, a carriage driveway and double garage.

Internal features include an impressive entrance hallway with vaulted ceilings, five reception rooms, a master suite with vast room dimensions and a hand-painted bespoke kitchen with granite worktops and Rangemaster cooker.

The property also offers easy access to St Albans City station and outstanding schooling in both private and state sectors.

There is further potential for extension, subject to planning.

Stairs lead to the first floor from a sizeable entrance hall. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents Stairs lead to the first floor from a sizeable entrance hall. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Property Facts

The Park, St Albans

The property offers more than 4,400 sq ft of accommodation. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents The property offers more than 4,400 sq ft of accommodation. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

£2,450,000

Daniels Estate Agents, 01727 836561, www.daniels.uk.net

The vast master bedroom. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents The vast master bedroom. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

One of the property's five reception rooms. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents One of the property's five reception rooms. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

The bespoke kitchen boasts hand-painted units and a Rangemaster cooker. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents The bespoke kitchen boasts hand-painted units and a Rangemaster cooker. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

The west-facing rear garden measures in excess of 100ft. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents The west-facing rear garden measures in excess of 100ft. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

The Park is one of St Albans' most desirable addresses. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents The Park is one of St Albans' most desirable addresses. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

There is a spacious decking area immediately to the rear. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents There is a spacious decking area immediately to the rear. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents