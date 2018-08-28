Property Spotlight: Apartment in Georgian manor house in Stevenage up for grabs

Bragbury House, in the hamlet of Bragbury End, is a two bedroom apartment in a Grade II listed converted manor. Picture: Robert Mills Robert Mills Photography Ltd

Georgian cornices, fireplaces and brassware are all unique design features of a historic apartment up for grabs in Stevenage.

Bragbury House, in the hamlet of Bragbury End, is a two bedroom apartment in a Grade II listed converted manor.

The building is believed to have been built in 1760 for William Manfield, but was later used as a hospital during World War One and again requisitioned by the government during World War Two.

It had been owned by British Aerospace but more recently the house was converted into eight luxury apartments.

The property combines traditional elegance and character with modern day convenience, such as a fully fitted kitchen, two bathrooms, gas central heating and storage space both in the apartment and in a secure cellar.

There are also two parking spaces and landscaped communal gardens - although the property is also close to rolling Hertfordshire countryside and a neighbouring golf course.

Stevenage town centre is easily accessible, with its shops, market, restaurants, leisure park, theatre, and train station.

Property Facts

Sacombe Mews, Stevenage

Guide price: £375,000

Belvoir Sales, 01438 418116