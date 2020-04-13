Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

PUBLISHED: 11:26 13 April 2020

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

This attractive four bedroom semi-detached family house is in a sought-after location, well-placed for access to local amenities and popular schools.

The kitchen/diner leads through to a conservatory. Picture: Collinson HallThe kitchen/diner leads through to a conservatory. Picture: Collinson Hall

The property has two bathrooms, living room, kitchen and dining room open to the conservatory, downstairs cloakroom and a garage/home office.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and bathroom, with the master bedroom and en suite on the second floor.

The home - which has been extended - also benefits from a large west-facing rear garden, which has a variety of mature flowers, trees, fruits and shrubs.

There are good local bus services to St Albans City station (about one mile away) with its fast rail service to central London, and the city centre a little further beyond.

There is a separate living room at the front of the property. Picture: Collinson HallThere is a separate living room at the front of the property. Picture: Collinson Hall

The Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Beaumont and Oakwood schools are both within a short stroll of the property.

A video tour is also available online.

Property Facts

One of the property's four bedrooms. Picture: Collinson HallOne of the property's four bedrooms. Picture: Collinson Hall

Oakwood Drive, St Albans

Guide price £750,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

There is a family bathroom and an en suite. Picture: Collinson HallThere is a family bathroom and an en suite. Picture: Collinson Hall

The west-facing rear garden has a variety of mature flowers, trees and shrubs. Picture: Collinson HallThe west-facing rear garden has a variety of mature flowers, trees and shrubs. Picture: Collinson Hall

Drive 24