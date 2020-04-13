Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools
PUBLISHED: 11:26 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 13 April 2020
This attractive four bedroom semi-detached family house is in a sought-after location, well-placed for access to local amenities and popular schools.
The property has two bathrooms, living room, kitchen and dining room open to the conservatory, downstairs cloakroom and a garage/home office.
On the first floor are three bedrooms and bathroom, with the master bedroom and en suite on the second floor.
The home - which has been extended - also benefits from a large west-facing rear garden, which has a variety of mature flowers, trees, fruits and shrubs.
There are good local bus services to St Albans City station (about one mile away) with its fast rail service to central London, and the city centre a little further beyond.
The Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Beaumont and Oakwood schools are both within a short stroll of the property.
A video tour is also available online.
Property Facts
Oakwood Drive, St Albans
Guide price £750,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk
