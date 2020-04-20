Property Spotlight: An impressive St Albans home with views onto open fields

Harpenden Road, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley skm studio

This spacious four bedroom detached family home is ideally located on the north side of St Albans, close to popular schools.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The wonderful mature rear garden has views onto open fields. Picture: Bradford & Howley The wonderful mature rear garden has views onto open fields. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The bright and airy accommodation is well planned and arranged over two floors, enjoying a welcoming entrance hall, bay fronted living room, a separate dining room, pleasant kitchen overlooking the rear garden and a versatile extra room which could either be a fifth bedroom, playroom or study.

On the first floor, all the four bedrooms are attractively decorated and there is a well appointed family bathroom.

This home is pleasantly set back from the road, accessed through mature trees leading onto a gravelled driveway with a single garage.

The rear garden is a magnificent feature of this home, carefully and lovingly maintained by the current owners with two patio areas to make best of the sun at different times of the day, extensive lawn, mature shrubs and plants and backing onto fields.

The kitchen overlooks the rear garden. Picture: Bradford & Howley The kitchen overlooks the rear garden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Harpenden Road, St Albans

£1,100,000

The rear garden is a magnificent feature of this home. Picture: Bradford & Howley The rear garden is a magnificent feature of this home. Picture: Bradford & Howley

You may also want to watch:

Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com

The living room has a bay window and a feature fireplace. Picture: Bradford & Howley The living room has a bay window and a feature fireplace. Picture: Bradford & Howley