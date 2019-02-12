Property Spotlight: A fine family home near Hitchin, set in grounds of five acres

Birkitt Hill House, Great Offley, Hitchin.

Birkitt Hill House is an elegant, unlisted period family home situated in an elelvated position within five acres of land on the edge of Great Offley village.

The property's origins are Georgian, with Victorian, Edwardian and more recent additions.

This historic home with Georgian origins also includes Victorian and Edwardian additions, meaning the house is filled with period features.

The main entrance has a stone portico and leads into the large reception hall, grand drawing room and cloakroom. The smaller hall provides access to the study and dining room, garden, and stairs to the cellar. The kitchen boasts beautiful oak fitted walls and leads to a spacious breakfast room, pantry, utility and serving hatch to the dining room.

There are eight bedrooms on the first floor, where the impressive master suite offers beautiful views. Two further bath/shower rooms complete the first floor.

Outside, there is ample parking space as well as a large stable building which includes four garages, a stable room, tack room, store room and loft space.

It is situated down a long drive on the edge of the village.

Another timber frame building sits in the grounds and is host to a summer house. The gardens have numerous beds, lawn paths and sitting areas. Finishing off the property is the outside kitchen area.

Hitchin train station is only a short drive away, offering journey times to Kings Cross of only 33 minutes. The M1, A1 and Luton Airport are also within easy reach.

The gardens have numerous beds, lawn paths and seating area.

Birkitt Hill House, Great Offley, Hitchin

£1,750,000

Carter Jonas, 01223 634205, www.carterjonas.co.uk