Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on historic Fishpool Street, St Albans

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 July 2020

Fishpool Street, St Albans.

Fishpool Street, St Albans.

This stunning six bedroom Grade II listed character home is located on picturesque Fishpool Street, within St Albans’ historic old conservation area.

41 and 43 Fishpool Street have been combined to create this six-bed family home.

43 Fishpool Street - which is believed to date from approximately 1580 - has been sympathetically merged with Grade II listed 41 Fishpool Street, formerly The Queen public house.

The family home incorporates a wealth of features, including exposed beams and period fireplaces.

It provides six bedrooms, three bathrooms, four reception rooms, a large cellar and a double garage, plus additional parking for two cars.

To the rear, there is a secluded, south-facing garden measuring approximately 100ft.

Character features abound, including exposed beams and period fireplaces.

The property is ideally placed for the city centre’s amenities, including St Albans Abbey, Verulamium Park and the mainline station, and also enjoys easy access of the M1 and M25 motorways.

Property Facts

Fishpool Street, St Albans

One of the property's six bedrooms.

Guide price: £2,150,000

Druce, 01727 855232, www.druce-partners.co.uk

There is a double garage, plus additional parking for two cars.

Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on historic Fishpool Street, St Albans

Fishpool Street, St Albans.