Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 30 March 2020
This greatly enhanced five bedroom detached family home is in a highly sought-after setting backing directly onto open countryside.
The property offers exceptional family accommodation arranged over two floors and benefits from a large private rear garden featuring a pool room with a changing/shower room.
The superb timber and glass construction features a 10 metre heated swimming pool with a private changing area and shower cubicle. Bi-fold doors open to a sun terrace area in the garden.
Bloomfield Road is situated within easy reach of the town centre, mainline station and excellent schooling.
The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, cloakroom, 21’6” lounge/dining room, family room, 24’7” conservatory and a superb 27’1” kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.
The first floor provides five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Externally there is a carriage driveway providing parking for numerous cars leading to a double garage.
To the rear is a large well maintained private and secluded garden, featuring the pool room.
Property Facts
Bloomfield Road, Harpenden
£1,375,000
Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com