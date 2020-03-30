Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley Archant

This greatly enhanced five bedroom detached family home is in a highly sought-after setting backing directly onto open countryside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bi-fold doors open from the pool room to the sun terrace. Picture: Bradford & Howley Bi-fold doors open from the pool room to the sun terrace. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The property offers exceptional family accommodation arranged over two floors and benefits from a large private rear garden featuring a pool room with a changing/shower room.

The superb timber and glass construction features a 10 metre heated swimming pool with a private changing area and shower cubicle. Bi-fold doors open to a sun terrace area in the garden.

Bloomfield Road is situated within easy reach of the town centre, mainline station and excellent schooling.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, cloakroom, 21’6” lounge/dining room, family room, 24’7” conservatory and a superb 27’1” kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

The secluded rear garden backs directly onto open countryside. Picture: Bradford & Howley The secluded rear garden backs directly onto open countryside. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The first floor provides five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Externally there is a carriage driveway providing parking for numerous cars leading to a double garage.

To the rear is a large well maintained private and secluded garden, featuring the pool room.

The kitchen/breakfast room has space for a range cooker. Picture: Bradford & Howley The kitchen/breakfast room has space for a range cooker. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden

You may also want to watch:

£1,375,000

The conservatory measures 24'7" x 14'. Picture: Bradford & Howley The conservatory measures 24'7" x 14'. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com