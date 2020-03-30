Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 30 March 2020

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Archant

This greatly enhanced five bedroom detached family home is in a highly sought-after setting backing directly onto open countryside.

Bi-fold doors open from the pool room to the sun terrace. Picture: Bradford & HowleyBi-fold doors open from the pool room to the sun terrace. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The property offers exceptional family accommodation arranged over two floors and benefits from a large private rear garden featuring a pool room with a changing/shower room.

The superb timber and glass construction features a 10 metre heated swimming pool with a private changing area and shower cubicle. Bi-fold doors open to a sun terrace area in the garden.

Bloomfield Road is situated within easy reach of the town centre, mainline station and excellent schooling.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, cloakroom, 21’6” lounge/dining room, family room, 24’7” conservatory and a superb 27’1” kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

The secluded rear garden backs directly onto open countryside. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe secluded rear garden backs directly onto open countryside. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The first floor provides five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Externally there is a carriage driveway providing parking for numerous cars leading to a double garage.

To the rear is a large well maintained private and secluded garden, featuring the pool room.

The kitchen/breakfast room has space for a range cooker. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe kitchen/breakfast room has space for a range cooker. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden

You may also want to watch:

£1,375,000

The conservatory measures 24'7The conservatory measures 24'7" x 14'. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com

The light and spacious lounge features a superb fireplace with brick surround and gas fire. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe light and spacious lounge features a superb fireplace with brick surround and gas fire. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Harpenden church calls for support for new community facility

The Harpenden parish community centre fundraising meeting in action. Picture: Michael Readman

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Harpenden church calls for support for new community facility

The Harpenden parish community centre fundraising meeting in action. Picture: Michael Readman

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Former Saint Scott Shulton hosting free exercise class for children and adults to bring ‘normality’ to coronavirus lockdown

Danny Newton of Stevenage and Scott Shulton of St Albans City battle for the ball during a pre-season firendly in 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Newshound: Send us short video clips of how you are or what you are up to

Tyrell Seidu, 9, doing his home learning during the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied

Harry Kane: Premier League season can’t go on indefinitely and ‘there needs to be a point when enough is enough’

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Olympian chat puts St Albans’ Max Jorge in the path to his snowboard glory

St Albans snowboarder Max Jorge.
Drive 24