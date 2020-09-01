Property Spotlight: A vast Edwardian home in Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 08:34 01 September 2020
Leon Day
Hatching Green Lodge is a magnificent Edwardian detached villa, sitting in grounds of around 0.7 acres.
The property offers tremendous accommodation throughout, with six bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms covering a total floor area of more than 6,500sq ft.
The spacious kitchen/breakfast room, which opens onto a conservatory, is particularly notable, as is the master bedroom with its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.
There is an annexe/studio above the garage, which is part of the main house; it has a separate staircase and could be converted to become a self-contained residence for a nanny or relatives.
Externally, a sweeping driveway leads to the triple garage, and there is a beautiful south-facing garden to the rear.
The property is located within walking distance of the Common, the Rothamsted Estate and Harpenden station, with its direct rail links to London.
Property Facts
Hatching Green Lodge, Harpenden
Guide price £4,500,000
Whittaker & Co, 01582 761500, www.whittakerandco.co.uk
