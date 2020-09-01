Property Spotlight: A vast Edwardian home in Harpenden

Hatching Green Lodge, Harpenden. Picture: Whittaker & Co Leon Day

Hatching Green Lodge is a magnificent Edwardian detached villa, sitting in grounds of around 0.7 acres.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the property's six double bedrooms. Picture: Whittaker & Co One of the property's six double bedrooms. Picture: Whittaker & Co

The property offers tremendous accommodation throughout, with six bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms covering a total floor area of more than 6,500sq ft.

The spacious kitchen/breakfast room, which opens onto a conservatory, is particularly notable, as is the master bedroom with its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

There is an annexe/studio above the garage, which is part of the main house; it has a separate staircase and could be converted to become a self-contained residence for a nanny or relatives.

Externally, a sweeping driveway leads to the triple garage, and there is a beautiful south-facing garden to the rear.

The conservatory serves as a spacious dining area. Picture: Whittaker & Co The conservatory serves as a spacious dining area. Picture: Whittaker & Co

The property is located within walking distance of the Common, the Rothamsted Estate and Harpenden station, with its direct rail links to London.

Property Facts

Hatching Green Lodge, Harpenden

The rear garden is south-facing. Picture: Whittaker & Co The rear garden is south-facing. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Guide price £4,500,000

Whittaker & Co, 01582 761500, www.whittakerandco.co.uk

The first floor landing is bursting with character. Picture: Whittaker & Co The first floor landing is bursting with character. Picture: Whittaker & Co

You may also want to watch:

One of Hatching Green Lodge's four bathrooms. Picture: Whittaker & Co One of Hatching Green Lodge's four bathrooms. Picture: Whittaker & Co

The kitchen/breakfast room opens out onto the conservatory. Picture: Whittaker & Co The kitchen/breakfast room opens out onto the conservatory. Picture: Whittaker & Co

The property isn't short on period features. Picture: Whittaker & Co The property isn't short on period features. Picture: Whittaker & Co