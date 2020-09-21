Property Spotlight: A stunning Victorian conversion in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:15 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 21 September 2020
Archant
This chain-free townhouse forms part of an impressive Victorian conversion in a prestigious gated development on Avenue Road.
The property enjoys a wealth of unique accommodation including a bay-fronted living/dining room with 10ft high ceiling, an impressive kitchen/breakfast room and three good sized double bedrooms, each with its own en suite.
Outside there is a small courtyard garden to the front and an allocated parking bay.
Cadoxton Place is positioned on Avenue Road, known locally as one of the most attractive roads in St Albans and ideally situated just around the corner from the mainline station and the city centre.
Property Facts
Cadoxton Place, Avenue Road, St Albans
Guide price: £950,000
Belvoir, 01707 819579, www.belvoir.co.uk
