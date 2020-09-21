Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A stunning Victorian conversion in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:15 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 21 September 2020

Herts Ad Property team

Cadoxton Place, Avenue Road, St Albans. Picture: Belvoir

Cadoxton Place, Avenue Road, St Albans. Picture: Belvoir

This chain-free townhouse forms part of an impressive Victorian conversion in a prestigious gated development on Avenue Road.

Features of the kitchen/breakfast room include granite work surfaces and double glazed sash-style windows. Picture: BelvoirFeatures of the kitchen/breakfast room include granite work surfaces and double glazed sash-style windows. Picture: Belvoir

The property enjoys a wealth of unique accommodation including a bay-fronted living/dining room with 10ft high ceiling, an impressive kitchen/breakfast room and three good sized double bedrooms, each with its own en suite.

Outside there is a small courtyard garden to the front and an allocated parking bay.

Cadoxton Place is positioned on Avenue Road, known locally as one of the most attractive roads in St Albans and ideally situated just around the corner from the mainline station and the city centre.

The Victorian property is within a short stroll of St Albans City station. Picture: BelvoirThe Victorian property is within a short stroll of St Albans City station. Picture: Belvoir

Property Facts

Cadoxton Place, Avenue Road, St Albans

Guide price: £950,000

Belvoir, 01707 819579, www.belvoir.co.uk

The living room ceiling is 10ft high. Picture: BelvoirThe living room ceiling is 10ft high. Picture: Belvoir

One of the property's three double bedrooms. Picture: BelvoirOne of the property's three double bedrooms. Picture: Belvoir

Each of the bedrooms has its own en suite. Picture: BelvoirEach of the bedrooms has its own en suite. Picture: Belvoir

