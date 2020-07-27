Property Spotlight: A unique period property with St Albans Cathedral views
PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 27 July 2020
skm studio
This truly exceptional Arts and Crafts-style property is home to five individually designed, fully furnished luxury apartments with views of St Albans Cathedral.
Located in the heart of the Abbey conservation area, each apartment has its own character and charm, all with a high-quality finish.
The Visit England four-star Gold accommodation has been successfully operated as serviced apartments by Hawk Ventures for between £90-£135 per night, while longer-term lets have fetched between £1,000-£1,800pcm.
Corporate guests have included Warner Bros., Ernst & Young, PWC, Ocado and AstraZeneca.
The freehold is included in the sale of the property, which is located within walking distance of all of St Albans’ amenities, including the City station with its fast trains to London St Pancras.
You may also want to watch:
Property Facts
Romeland Hill, St Albans
£2,000,000
Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.