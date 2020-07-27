Property Spotlight: A unique period property with St Albans Cathedral views

Romeland Hill, St Albans.

This truly exceptional Arts and Crafts-style property is home to five individually designed, fully furnished luxury apartments with views of St Albans Cathedral.

St Albans Cathedral is just across the road.

Located in the heart of the Abbey conservation area, each apartment has its own character and charm, all with a high-quality finish.

The Visit England four-star Gold accommodation has been successfully operated as serviced apartments by Hawk Ventures for between £90-£135 per night, while longer-term lets have fetched between £1,000-£1,800pcm.

Corporate guests have included Warner Bros., Ernst & Young, PWC, Ocado and AstraZeneca.

The freehold is included in the sale of the property, which is located within walking distance of all of St Albans’ amenities, including the City station with its fast trains to London St Pancras.

This first floor apartment enjoys stunning views to the front of St Albans Cathedral.

A spiral staircase connects this apartment's lower ground floor living area to its two bedrooms, bathroom and en suite shower room.

Property Facts

Romeland Hill, St Albans

£2,000,000

Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com