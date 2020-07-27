Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A unique period property with St Albans Cathedral views

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 27 July 2020

Romeland Hill, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Romeland Hill, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

skm studio

This truly exceptional Arts and Crafts-style property is home to five individually designed, fully furnished luxury apartments with views of St Albans Cathedral.

St Albans Cathedral is just across the road. Picture: Bradford & HowleySt Albans Cathedral is just across the road. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Located in the heart of the Abbey conservation area, each apartment has its own character and charm, all with a high-quality finish.

The Visit England four-star Gold accommodation has been successfully operated as serviced apartments by Hawk Ventures for between £90-£135 per night, while longer-term lets have fetched between £1,000-£1,800pcm.

Corporate guests have included Warner Bros., Ernst & Young, PWC, Ocado and AstraZeneca.

The freehold is included in the sale of the property, which is located within walking distance of all of St Albans’ amenities, including the City station with its fast trains to London St Pancras.

This first floor apartment enjoys stunning views to the front of St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThis first floor apartment enjoys stunning views to the front of St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Bradford & Howley

You may also want to watch:

A spiral staircase connects this apartment's lower ground floor living area to its two bedrooms, bathroom and en suite shower room. Picture: Bradford & HowleyA spiral staircase connects this apartment's lower ground floor living area to its two bedrooms, bathroom and en suite shower room. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Romeland Hill, St Albans

£2,000,000

Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

New play area is a goer at St Albans park after charity lands £70K grant

The current play area facilities at Clarence Park are set to undergo a major revamp thanks to community group Clarence Play and St Albans district council.

Harpenden mum says daughter has been failed by mental health services

Harpenden mum feels her daughter has been let down by mental health services. Picture: Pixabay.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Police attend mosque as resolution meeting takes place

The Jamie mosque, St Albans. Picture: Google

Sir David Attenborough’s vow to save Whipsnade Zoo backed by celebrity comedians

Sean Lock is one of many comedians supporting David Attenborough's appeal to help Whipsnade and London Zoos. Picture: ZSL Wunderman Thompson

Most Read

New play area is a goer at St Albans park after charity lands £70K grant

The current play area facilities at Clarence Park are set to undergo a major revamp thanks to community group Clarence Play and St Albans district council.

Harpenden mum says daughter has been failed by mental health services

Harpenden mum feels her daughter has been let down by mental health services. Picture: Pixabay.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Police attend mosque as resolution meeting takes place

The Jamie mosque, St Albans. Picture: Google

Sir David Attenborough’s vow to save Whipsnade Zoo backed by celebrity comedians

Sean Lock is one of many comedians supporting David Attenborough's appeal to help Whipsnade and London Zoos. Picture: ZSL Wunderman Thompson

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Police attend mosque as resolution meeting takes place

The Jamie mosque, St Albans. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 27

Maria Sharapova in action

Welwyn Garden City runner attempting to run Hertfordshire Way in less than 50 hours for charity

Adam Jacobs is currently attempting to run the fastest known time fo the Hertfordshire Way. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden mum says daughter has been failed by mental health services

Harpenden mum feels her daughter has been let down by mental health services. Picture: Pixabay.

Property Spotlight: A unique period property with St Albans Cathedral views

Romeland Hill, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley