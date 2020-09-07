Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A unique character conversion in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 September 2020

Jane Howdle

Sisters Lodge, Goldsmith Way, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Archant

This spacious first floor two bedroom character apartment is located in a prestigious period conversion close to the city centre and under a mile from the mainline station.

Sisters Lodge was once a hospital admin block. Picture: Daniels Estate AgentsSisters Lodge was once a hospital admin block. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

The accommodation is presented to a good standard and offers two allocated parking spaces.

There is a living room, kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite shower room.

Features include coved ceilings and sash windows; there is also a feature fireplace with gas flame fire.

Externally there is an extremely well presented communal front and rear garden which is laid to lawn, with mature shrubs, bushes and trees.

The living room has a feature fireplace with gas flame fire. Picture: Daniels Estate AgentsThe living room has a feature fireplace with gas flame fire. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Sisters Lodge was once the administration building for The Sisters Hospital, a fever hospital built in 1893. From 1998, the site was redeveloped, with both buildings being converted into residential flats.

Property Facts

Sisters Lodge, Goldsmith Way, St Albans

Guide price: £430,000

Daniels Estate Agents, 01727 836561, www.danielsestateagents.co.uk

The kitchen has a range of fitted base and wall units, plus integrated appliances including a Bosch fan oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. Picture: Daniels Estate AgentsThe kitchen has a range of fitted base and wall units, plus integrated appliances including a Bosch fan oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

The kitchen/breakfast room has sash windows to the front and side. Picture: Daniels Estate AgentsThe kitchen/breakfast room has sash windows to the front and side. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

