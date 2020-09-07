Property Spotlight: A unique character conversion in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 07 September 2020
Archant
This spacious first floor two bedroom character apartment is located in a prestigious period conversion close to the city centre and under a mile from the mainline station.
The accommodation is presented to a good standard and offers two allocated parking spaces.
There is a living room, kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite shower room.
Features include coved ceilings and sash windows; there is also a feature fireplace with gas flame fire.
Externally there is an extremely well presented communal front and rear garden which is laid to lawn, with mature shrubs, bushes and trees.
Sisters Lodge was once the administration building for The Sisters Hospital, a fever hospital built in 1893. From 1998, the site was redeveloped, with both buildings being converted into residential flats.
Property Facts
You may also want to watch:
Sisters Lodge, Goldsmith Way, St Albans
Guide price: £430,000
Daniels Estate Agents, 01727 836561, www.danielsestateagents.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.