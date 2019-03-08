Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 12:05 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 24 June 2019
Archant
This three bedroom property is part of the Grade II listed Digswell House, a neoclassical mansion built in the early 19th century.
The original building has been converted into 13 properties, and is set in communal grounds of approximately 4.5 acres.
Number 11 has versatile accommodation in excess of 1,800 sq ft set over three floors.
Features include a refitted kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, dining room, snug/study, utility room, downstairs WC, family bathroom, en suite to the master bedroom and a single garage.
The property is located just a mile from junction 6 of the A1 and 0.9 mile from Welwyn North station, where trains to King's Cross take just 20 minutes.
Property Facts
11 Digswell House, Monks Rise, Welwyn Garden City
£750,000
Michael Graham, 01462 441700, www.michaelgraham.co.uk