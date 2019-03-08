Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:05 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 24 June 2019

11 Digswell House, Monks Rise, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Michael Graham

11 Digswell House, Monks Rise, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Michael Graham

This three bedroom property is part of the Grade II listed Digswell House, a neoclassical mansion built in the early 19th century.

The property sits in around 4.5 acres of formal grounds which include a variety of lawn and patio seating areas, together with a communal BBQ area. Picture: Michael GrahamThe property sits in around 4.5 acres of formal grounds which include a variety of lawn and patio seating areas, together with a communal BBQ area. Picture: Michael Graham

The original building has been converted into 13 properties, and is set in communal grounds of approximately 4.5 acres.

Number 11 has versatile accommodation in excess of 1,800 sq ft set over three floors.

Features include a refitted kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, dining room, snug/study, utility room, downstairs WC, family bathroom, en suite to the master bedroom and a single garage.

The property is located just a mile from junction 6 of the A1 and 0.9 mile from Welwyn North station, where trains to King's Cross take just 20 minutes.

The sitting room has two sash windows to the front and a feature open fireplace with a marble surround and hearth. Picture: Michael GrahamThe sitting room has two sash windows to the front and a feature open fireplace with a marble surround and hearth. Picture: Michael Graham

Property Facts

11 Digswell House, Monks Rise, Welwyn Garden City

The recently re-fitted kitchen has a range of wall and base level units with quartz worktops. Picture: Michael GrahamThe recently re-fitted kitchen has a range of wall and base level units with quartz worktops. Picture: Michael Graham

£750,000

Michael Graham, 01462 441700, www.michaelgraham.co.uk

The en suite has a free standing roll top bath as well as an enclosed shower cubicle. Picture: Michael GrahamThe en suite has a free standing roll top bath as well as an enclosed shower cubicle. Picture: Michael Graham

The dining room is on the lower ground floor. Picture: Michael GrahamThe dining room is on the lower ground floor. Picture: Michael Graham

