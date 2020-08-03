Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate Archant

This former four bedroom Victorian semi-detached property is currently used as business premises which, if required, could convert back to a fine family home, subject to any necessary consents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the downstairs rooms is currently being used as a reception area. Picture: Cassidy & Tate One of the downstairs rooms is currently being used as a reception area. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

It would be a perfect project for families looking to add their personal stamp to this ideally-located property, or could be retained as business premises with a number of potential uses.

The property is situated a short walk fom St Albans city centre, mainline station and highly regarded Aboyne Lodge primary school and nursery.

The property has been extended on the ground floor and offers four good size reception rooms, a WC and kitchen area,

On the first floor are three more reception/bedrooms plus a WC and laundry room. On the second floor is another reception/bedroom.

The property could be converted back to a family home, subject to necessary consents. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The property could be converted back to a family home, subject to necessary consents. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Characteristics such as high ceilings and a bay windows allow for natural light and an airy feel. The property also allows for a buyer to further extend/develop, subject to obtaining the relevant planning consents.

There is a small courtyard former garden to the rear, which is currently being used for off street parking.

Property Facts

The small courtyard former garden to the rear is currently being used for off road parking. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The small courtyard former garden to the rear is currently being used for off road parking. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans

Guide price: £850,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

High ceilings and a bay windows allow for natural light and an airy feel. Picture: Cassidy & Tate High ceilings and a bay windows allow for natural light and an airy feel. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

You may also want to watch:

The property is just around the corner from Aboyne Lodge school. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The property is just around the corner from Aboyne Lodge school. Picture: Cassidy & Tate