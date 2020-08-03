Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location
PUBLISHED: 17:44 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 03 August 2020
Archant
This former four bedroom Victorian semi-detached property is currently used as business premises which, if required, could convert back to a fine family home, subject to any necessary consents.
It would be a perfect project for families looking to add their personal stamp to this ideally-located property, or could be retained as business premises with a number of potential uses.
The property is situated a short walk fom St Albans city centre, mainline station and highly regarded Aboyne Lodge primary school and nursery.
The property has been extended on the ground floor and offers four good size reception rooms, a WC and kitchen area,
On the first floor are three more reception/bedrooms plus a WC and laundry room. On the second floor is another reception/bedroom.
Characteristics such as high ceilings and a bay windows allow for natural light and an airy feel. The property also allows for a buyer to further extend/develop, subject to obtaining the relevant planning consents.
There is a small courtyard former garden to the rear, which is currently being used for off street parking.
Property Facts
Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans
Guide price: £850,000
Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk
