Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

PUBLISHED: 17:44 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 03 August 2020

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Archant

This former four bedroom Victorian semi-detached property is currently used as business premises which, if required, could convert back to a fine family home, subject to any necessary consents.

One of the downstairs rooms is currently being used as a reception area. Picture: Cassidy & TateOne of the downstairs rooms is currently being used as a reception area. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

It would be a perfect project for families looking to add their personal stamp to this ideally-located property, or could be retained as business premises with a number of potential uses.

The property is situated a short walk fom St Albans city centre, mainline station and highly regarded Aboyne Lodge primary school and nursery.

The property has been extended on the ground floor and offers four good size reception rooms, a WC and kitchen area,

On the first floor are three more reception/bedrooms plus a WC and laundry room. On the second floor is another reception/bedroom.

The property could be converted back to a family home, subject to necessary consents. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe property could be converted back to a family home, subject to necessary consents. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Characteristics such as high ceilings and a bay windows allow for natural light and an airy feel. The property also allows for a buyer to further extend/develop, subject to obtaining the relevant planning consents.

There is a small courtyard former garden to the rear, which is currently being used for off street parking.

Property Facts

The small courtyard former garden to the rear is currently being used for off road parking. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe small courtyard former garden to the rear is currently being used for off road parking. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans

Guide price: £850,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

High ceilings and a bay windows allow for natural light and an airy feel. Picture: Cassidy & TateHigh ceilings and a bay windows allow for natural light and an airy feel. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

You may also want to watch:

The property is just around the corner from Aboyne Lodge school. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe property is just around the corner from Aboyne Lodge school. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans landlord’s plea: ‘We still need your help during these challenging times’

Landlord of The Boot pub, Sean Hughes, is leading the Save St Albans Pubs campaign.

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans landlord’s plea: ‘We still need your help during these challenging times’

Landlord of The Boot pub, Sean Hughes, is leading the Save St Albans Pubs campaign.

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Browsing returns to Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and St Albans libraries

Welwyn Garden City Library has reopened along with Stevenage and St Albans. Picture: WGC Library

Radlett dad shortlisted in ‘Cycle Selfie’ competition

Radlett cyclist Nigel Walsh has been shortlisted in a Cycle Selfie compeition with his entry showing him enjoying a cycle in the Hertfordshire countryside. Picture: Nigel Walsh

St Albans song-writing competition part of folk festival

Lady Maisery will headline the main concert at this year's St Albans Folk Festival in the Maltings Arts Centre

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Tom Kerridge urges Brits to ‘stay supportive’ of British pubs in CAMRA beer guide

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has penned the foreword for CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2021. Picture: supplied.