Property Spotlight: A spacious family home with cinema room in Bricket Wood
PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 June 2019
Archant
This beautifully extended detached family home is located on one of Bricket Wood's premier roads.
The property offers flexible accommodation over two floors, with its entrance hall leading to a stunning open plan living/kitchen/dining room with bi-fold doors opening onto the patio and garden - perfect for entertaining.
There is also a cinema room, study, ground floor bedroom with en suite shower room, utility room and cloakroom.
To the first floor there are four bedrooms, three of which have their own en suites, plus a separate family bathroom.
To the front of the property is the driveway and ample off street parking.
Bricket Wood village is ideally placed for travel to St Albans, Watford and surrounding towns and villages, while the nearby M1 and M25 also provide excellent road links further afield.
Property Facts
Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood, St Albans
Guide Price £1,250,000
Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk