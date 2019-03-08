Property Spotlight: A spacious family home with cinema room in Bricket Wood

The home boasts an ideal entertaining space. Picture: Hamptons Archant

This beautifully extended detached family home is located on one of Bricket Wood's premier roads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

The property offers flexible accommodation over two floors, with its entrance hall leading to a stunning open plan living/kitchen/dining room with bi-fold doors opening onto the patio and garden - perfect for entertaining.

There is also a cinema room, study, ground floor bedroom with en suite shower room, utility room and cloakroom.

To the first floor there are four bedrooms, three of which have their own en suites, plus a separate family bathroom.

To the front of the property is the driveway and ample off street parking.

Bi-fold doors open out onto the garden. Picture: Hamptons Bi-fold doors open out onto the garden. Picture: Hamptons

You may also want to watch:

Bricket Wood village is ideally placed for travel to St Albans, Watford and surrounding towns and villages, while the nearby M1 and M25 also provide excellent road links further afield.

Property Facts

The luxurious kitchen/dining/living room is a stand-out feature of the property. Picture: Hamptons The luxurious kitchen/dining/living room is a stand-out feature of the property. Picture: Hamptons

Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood, St Albans

Guide Price £1,250,000

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk