Property Spotlight: A spacious family home on one of Radlett's most desirable streets

PUBLISHED: 16:07 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 08 July 2019

Christchurch Crescent, Radlett. Picture: Hamptons

Christchurch Crescent, Radlett. Picture: Hamptons

Archant

This beautiful detached family home is located on one of Radlett's premier roads.

There are garden views from the sizeable entrance hall. Picture: HamptonsThere are garden views from the sizeable entrance hall. Picture: Hamptons

The property offers flexible accommodation comprising entrance hall, lounge, dining room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, study, guest cloakroom.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, three further bedrooms with one en suite shower room and a family bathroom.

To the front is a carriage driveway allowing parking for several cars and access to the garage. The rear garden is private with terraced patio area and mature shrubs and tree surround.

There is further scope to extend and develop the property subject to the relevant planning consents. There is an excisting planning permission granted ref 18/0264/HSE.

The sitting room is bright and airy. Picture: HamptonsThe sitting room is bright and airy. Picture: Hamptons

Radlett is a prosperous village located 16 miles north of central London.

You may also want to watch:

The village provides for a good range of shopping and leisure facilities with Radlett Thameslink Station approximately half a mile from the property offering a direct service to St Pancras International, Gatwick and Luton airports.

The M1 is available at ( J5) connecting to the M25 at ( J 21A). Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling both state and private.

The private rear garden has a patio area surrounded by mature shrubs and trees. Picture: HamptonsThe private rear garden has a patio area surrounded by mature shrubs and trees. Picture: Hamptons

The surrounding countryside provides numerous leisure activities to include several golf courses, walking, riding, health and fitness clubs.

Property Facts

Christchurch Crescent, Radlett

Guide price: £1,800,000

Hamptons, 01727 400 223, www.hamptons.co.uk

