Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

Gurney Court Road, St Albans.

This substantial, four bedroom semi-detached house is situated in one of St Albans’ most sought-after locations, within walking distance of the city centre, mainline station, Clarence Park and highly-regarded schools.

There is a stunning openplan kitchen/dining/family room.

The property boasts exceptionally spacious accommodation, including en suite facilities to both the master and guest bedroom, a large through living room plus a stunning open plan kitchen/dining/family room.

Of further benefit is a ground floor reception/family room, plus a study and utility room.

To the rear there is a wonderful landscaped garden consisting of an extensive patio with steps down to the lawned area with mature shrub borders, plus a further wooden decking space.

To the front there is hardstanding off-street parking for several vehicles.

Property Facts

Gurney Court Road, St Albans

The total floor area is in excess of 2,000 sq ft.

Guide price: £1,250,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk