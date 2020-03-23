Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:54 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 23 March 2020

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

This substantial, four bedroom semi-detached house is situated in one of St Albans’ most sought-after locations, within walking distance of the city centre, mainline station, Clarence Park and highly-regarded schools.

There is a stunning openplan kitchen/dining/family room. Picture: Collinson Hall

The property boasts exceptionally spacious accommodation, including en suite facilities to both the master and guest bedroom, a large through living room plus a stunning open plan kitchen/dining/family room.

Of further benefit is a ground floor reception/family room, plus a study and utility room.

To the rear there is a wonderful landscaped garden consisting of an extensive patio with steps down to the lawned area with mature shrub borders, plus a further wooden decking space.

To the front there is hardstanding off-street parking for several vehicles.

Property Facts

Gurney Court Road, St Albans

The total floor area is in excess of 2,000 sq ft. Picture: Collinson Hall

Guide price: £1,250,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

