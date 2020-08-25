Property Spotlight: A Sandridge home with Heartwood Forest views
PUBLISHED: 09:11 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 25 August 2020
Archant
Located on a highly sought-after cul-de-sac in the ever popular village of Sandridge is this rarely available two/three bedroom detached property.
Well-presented throughout, the house has been thoughtfully extended to provide, on the ground floor, an entrance hall leading to an open plan living and kitchen area to the rear and a separate living room which has been used as a bedroom in the past.
The first floor provides a wealth of character with a family bathroom that includes a shower. There are also two double bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, including a main bedroom with far-reaching views over the village and Heartwood Forest.
Externally the property offers a driveway with two off road parking spaces and a private and beautifully tended rear garden.
The property also benefits from excellent energy efficiency with solar panels providing a cost-effective energy solution.
Property Facts
Highfield Road, Sandridge
Guide price: £550,000
Frost’s, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk
