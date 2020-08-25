Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A Sandridge home with Heartwood Forest views

PUBLISHED: 09:11 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 25 August 2020

Highfield Road, Sandridge. Picture: Frost's

Highfield Road, Sandridge. Picture: Frost's

Located on a highly sought-after cul-de-sac in the ever popular village of Sandridge is this rarely available two/three bedroom detached property.

The main bedroom enjoys far-reaching views over the village and Heartwood Forest. Picture: Frost'sThe main bedroom enjoys far-reaching views over the village and Heartwood Forest. Picture: Frost's

Well-presented throughout, the house has been thoughtfully extended to provide, on the ground floor, an entrance hall leading to an open plan living and kitchen area to the rear and a separate living room which has been used as a bedroom in the past.

The first floor provides a wealth of character with a family bathroom that includes a shower. There are also two double bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, including a main bedroom with far-reaching views over the village and Heartwood Forest.

Externally the property offers a driveway with two off road parking spaces and a private and beautifully tended rear garden.

The property also benefits from excellent energy efficiency with solar panels providing a cost-effective energy solution.

The driveway provides two off road parking spaces. Picture: Frost'sThe driveway provides two off road parking spaces. Picture: Frost's

Property Facts

Highfield Road, Sandridge

Guide price: £550,000

There is an open plan living and kitchen area to the rear of the property. Picture: Frost'sThere is an open plan living and kitchen area to the rear of the property. Picture: Frost's

Frost’s, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk

The private rear garden is beautifully tended. Picture: Frost'sThe private rear garden is beautifully tended. Picture: Frost's

