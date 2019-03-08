Property Spotlight: A luxurious apartment in the heart of Harpenden

An aerial view of the Welcombe House Collection, Harpenden. The apartment is in Welcombe House, the former Harpenden House Hotel building. Picture: Fairview New Homes Archant

This three bedroom apartment is situated within the Grade II listed Welcombe House, formerly the Harpenden House Hotel.

Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Located opposite Harpenden Common, it is one of five two and three bedroom apartments within this historic building.

The property includes a living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, WC and a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite bath and shower room.

There's also a second double bedroom with dressing area and en suite shower room and a third double bedroom which could be used as an additional living area.

The bathrooms have elegant grey ceramic wall and floor tiles while the kitchens feature Carrara Misterio granite countertops with glass splashbacks.

The kitchen/breakfast room comes complete with high end appliances. Picture: Fairview New Homes The kitchen/breakfast room comes complete with high end appliances. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Engineered oak flooring and discreet ceiling downlights with digital dimmers are included in all main rooms and hallways.

Set within landscaped gardens, the apartment comes complete with two underground parking spaces.

The property is ideally located within a short stroll of the town centre and Harpenden station, which is a seven minute walk away.

The master bedroom has a luxurious en suite. Picture: Fairview New Homes The master bedroom has a luxurious en suite. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Property Facts

£2,120,000

Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts Carrara Misterio granite worktops. Picture: Fairview New Homes The kitchen/breakfast room boasts Carrara Misterio granite worktops. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Fairview New Homes, 01582 934204