Property Spotlight: A luxurious apartment in the heart of Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 21 October 2019
Archant
This three bedroom apartment is situated within the Grade II listed Welcombe House, formerly the Harpenden House Hotel.
Located opposite Harpenden Common, it is one of five two and three bedroom apartments within this historic building.
The property includes a living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, WC and a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite bath and shower room.
There's also a second double bedroom with dressing area and en suite shower room and a third double bedroom which could be used as an additional living area.
The bathrooms have elegant grey ceramic wall and floor tiles while the kitchens feature Carrara Misterio granite countertops with glass splashbacks.
Engineered oak flooring and discreet ceiling downlights with digital dimmers are included in all main rooms and hallways.
Set within landscaped gardens, the apartment comes complete with two underground parking spaces.
The property is ideally located within a short stroll of the town centre and Harpenden station, which is a seven minute walk away.
Property Facts
£2,120,000
Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden
Fairview New Homes, 01582 934204