Property Spotlight: A large family home in Stevenage’s Old Town

PUBLISHED: 07:45 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:21 05 December 2018

Whitney Drive, Stevenage. Picture: Hunters

This vastly improved and extended four-bed detached family home is available for sale chain-free.

Located in Stevenage’s Old Town, it has been fully refurbished throughout.

Double glazed French doors lead into a welcoming hallway with vaulted ceiling and parquet-style karndean flooring.

Downstairs there is a lounge area, a dining/living area and a kitchen/breakfast area, plus a utility room, cloakroom and office/study. Upstairs there is a 20ft x 16ft master bedroom with en suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a natural stone patio area, newly built landscaped pond and a children’s astro turf play area. A generous frontage provides ample off-road parking and there is also an internal garage.

PROPERTY FACTS

Whitney Drive, Stevenage

Offers in excess of £850,000

Hunters, 01438 313393, www.hunters.com

