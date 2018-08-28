Property Spotlight: A large family home in Stevenage’s Old Town
PUBLISHED: 07:45 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:21 05 December 2018
Archant
This vastly improved and extended four-bed detached family home is available for sale chain-free.
Located in Stevenage’s Old Town, it has been fully refurbished throughout.
Double glazed French doors lead into a welcoming hallway with vaulted ceiling and parquet-style karndean flooring.
Downstairs there is a lounge area, a dining/living area and a kitchen/breakfast area, plus a utility room, cloakroom and office/study. Upstairs there is a 20ft x 16ft master bedroom with en suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a natural stone patio area, newly built landscaped pond and a children’s astro turf play area. A generous frontage provides ample off-road parking and there is also an internal garage.
PROPERTY FACTS
Whitney Drive, Stevenage
Offers in excess of £850,000
Hunters, 01438 313393, www.hunters.com