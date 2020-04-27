Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A distinctive family home in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 13:47 27 April 2020

Salisbury Avenue, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Salisbury Avenue, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

This detached family home is located in the highly sought-after ‘Avenues’ area of Harpenden.

There are steps from the family room to the sitting room. Picture: John CurtisThere are steps from the family room to the sitting room. Picture: John Curtis

Conveniently situated within walking distance of the town centre, station and catchment for excellent primary and secondary schools, it offers good family accommodation arranged over two floors.

There is ample living space on the ground floor, with a sitting room, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and study, plus a garage.

There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, with an en suite to the master.

There is potential for further improvement/possible extension, subject to planning.

An archway connects the sitting room to the dining room. Picture: John CurtisAn archway connects the sitting room to the dining room. Picture: John Curtis

Harpenden is well noted for its good social facilities including several challenging golf courses and Rothamsted Park, while the town itself is littered with fine restaurants, bars and cafes.

Property Facts

Salisbury Avenue, Harpenden

The striking staircase at the property. Picture: John CurtisThe striking staircase at the property. Picture: John Curtis

£1,295,000

John Curtis, 01582 206258, www.johncurtis.co.uk

The private, low-maintenance rear garden. Picture: John CurtisThe private, low-maintenance rear garden. Picture: John Curtis

The kitchen boasts garden views. Picture: John CurtisThe kitchen boasts garden views. Picture: John Curtis

