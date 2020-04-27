Property Spotlight: A distinctive family home in Harpenden

Salisbury Avenue, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis Archant

This detached family home is located in the highly sought-after ‘Avenues’ area of Harpenden.

There are steps from the family room to the sitting room. Picture: John Curtis There are steps from the family room to the sitting room. Picture: John Curtis

Conveniently situated within walking distance of the town centre, station and catchment for excellent primary and secondary schools, it offers good family accommodation arranged over two floors.

There is ample living space on the ground floor, with a sitting room, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and study, plus a garage.

There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, with an en suite to the master.

There is potential for further improvement/possible extension, subject to planning.

An archway connects the sitting room to the dining room. Picture: John Curtis An archway connects the sitting room to the dining room. Picture: John Curtis

Harpenden is well noted for its good social facilities including several challenging golf courses and Rothamsted Park, while the town itself is littered with fine restaurants, bars and cafes.

Property Facts

Salisbury Avenue, Harpenden

The striking staircase at the property. Picture: John Curtis The striking staircase at the property. Picture: John Curtis

£1,295,000

John Curtis, 01582 206258, www.johncurtis.co.uk

The private, low-maintenance rear garden. Picture: John Curtis The private, low-maintenance rear garden. Picture: John Curtis

The kitchen boasts garden views. Picture: John Curtis The kitchen boasts garden views. Picture: John Curtis