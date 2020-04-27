Property Spotlight: A distinctive family home in Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 13:47 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 27 April 2020
Archant
This detached family home is located in the highly sought-after ‘Avenues’ area of Harpenden.
Conveniently situated within walking distance of the town centre, station and catchment for excellent primary and secondary schools, it offers good family accommodation arranged over two floors.
There is ample living space on the ground floor, with a sitting room, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and study, plus a garage.
There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, with an en suite to the master.
There is potential for further improvement/possible extension, subject to planning.
Harpenden is well noted for its good social facilities including several challenging golf courses and Rothamsted Park, while the town itself is littered with fine restaurants, bars and cafes.
Property Facts
Salisbury Avenue, Harpenden
£1,295,000
John Curtis, 01582 206258, www.johncurtis.co.uk
