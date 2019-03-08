Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed home with pool near Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 09:14 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 26 March 2019
Archant
Originally built as a Hall House under the reign of Elizabeth I, The Wyck has been beautifully refurbished, extended and modernised, whilst still maintaining its original period detailing throughout.
The property is situated in a peaceful countryside location, a mile from the small village of St Ipployts, and just over two miles from the popular market town of Hitchin.
There is a 22ft sitting room with two fireplaces, while the kitchen, designed by Edwin Loxley has granite worktops, twin integrated Miele ovens, two warming draws, a steam oven and coffee machine and a split Belfast sink.
This leads on to the breakfast room and dining room, the latter of which benefits from French doors onto the gardens.
The garden room is a modern addition, with glass walls overlooking the landscaped grounds to the rear.
Upstairs there are four generous double bedrooms, including the master, which has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.
A further two bedrooms have en suite bathrooms or shower rooms, while there is an additional shower room to the ground floor.
There are delightful south-facing gardens to the rear, with a large paved terrace area giving way to pristine lawns, bordered by well-maintained shrubs, hedgerow and trees.
There is also a heated outdoor swimming pool, with a pool house.
To the side there is a double garage and carport, providing plenty of parking for residents, with additional parking on the driveway.
There is a further outbuilding to the other side of the house, which provides more covered parking or storage space, while a back entrance to the property provides vehicular access to the largest of the property’s outbuildings, a working garage which provides space for up to nine cars.
Property Facts
The Wyck, St Ippolyts, Hitchin
Offers in Excess of £2,400,000
Strutt & Parker, 01727 840285, www.struttandparker.com