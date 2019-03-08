Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed home with pool near Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:14 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 26 March 2019

The Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & Parker

The Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Archant

Originally built as a Hall House under the reign of Elizabeth I, The Wyck has been beautifully refurbished, extended and modernised, whilst still maintaining its original period detailing throughout.

The Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThe Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & Parker

The property is situated in a peaceful countryside location, a mile from the small village of St Ipployts, and just over two miles from the popular market town of Hitchin.

There is a 22ft sitting room with two fireplaces, while the kitchen, designed by Edwin Loxley has granite worktops, twin integrated Miele ovens, two warming draws, a steam oven and coffee machine and a split Belfast sink.

This leads on to the breakfast room and dining room, the latter of which benefits from French doors onto the gardens.

The garden room is a modern addition, with glass walls overlooking the landscaped grounds to the rear.

The Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThe Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Upstairs there are four generous double bedrooms, including the master, which has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

A further two bedrooms have en suite bathrooms or shower rooms, while there is an additional shower room to the ground floor.

There are delightful south-facing gardens to the rear, with a large paved terrace area giving way to pristine lawns, bordered by well-maintained shrubs, hedgerow and trees.

There is also a heated outdoor swimming pool, with a pool house.

The Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThe Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & Parker

To the side there is a double garage and carport, providing plenty of parking for residents, with additional parking on the driveway.

There is a further outbuilding to the other side of the house, which provides more covered parking or storage space, while a back entrance to the property provides vehicular access to the largest of the property’s outbuildings, a working garage which provides space for up to nine cars.

The Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThe Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Property Facts

The Wyck, St Ippolyts, Hitchin

Offers in Excess of £2,400,000

Strutt & Parker, 01727 840285, www.struttandparker.com

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

Major rail disruption through St Albans due to overhead wire damage

Thameslink trains are delayed between St Albans and London St Pancras.

St Albans Local Plan to be submitted to the Secretary of State

Cllr Maynard with the draft Local Plan. Picture: SADC

Indie night fundraiser in St Albans raises nearly £6,000

Jon Prayer presenting the cheque to Cassie Leaver following the St Albans Pioneer Club indie night. Picture: John Prayer

Most Read

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

Major rail disruption through St Albans due to overhead wire damage

Thameslink trains are delayed between St Albans and London St Pancras.

St Albans Local Plan to be submitted to the Secretary of State

Cllr Maynard with the draft Local Plan. Picture: SADC

Indie night fundraiser in St Albans raises nearly £6,000

Jon Prayer presenting the cheque to Cassie Leaver following the St Albans Pioneer Club indie night. Picture: John Prayer

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Affinity Water warns there may not be enough water within next five years

Action is needed now to ensure there is enough water for the future. Picture Pexels.

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed home with pool near Hitchin

The Wyck, St. Ippolyts, Hitchin. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Milton Jones tops the April Fools’ bill at comedy night in St Albans

Live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists