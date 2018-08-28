Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse set in 9.4 acres near Knebworth

Grade II listed Paynes Farm is set in about 9.4 acres of formal gardens and paddocks on the edge of Woolmer Green village.

Originally built in the 17th century, the four double bedroom detached farmhouse boasts over 4,020 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation.

The ground floor has four principal reception rooms, a re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and a cloakroom, and retains period features including exposed beams and brickwork, open fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.

The first floor has three bedrooms all with en suite shower rooms, a further bedroom and a family bathroom.

There is a double garage and a two bay car port which has a first floor storage area.

The equestrian yard has independent access and various facilities, including a horse walker, a floodlit manège, 11 stables, eight field shelters, and a variety of garage/store/tack rooms.

Knebworth station is approximately 1.4 miles from the property, with trains to King’s Cross taking 23 minutes.

PROPERTY FACTS

Paynes Farm, New Road, Woolmer Green

Guide price £2,750,000

Michael Graham, 01462 441700, www.michaelgraham.co.uk