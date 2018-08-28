Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse set in 9.4 acres near Knebworth

PUBLISHED: 12:23 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:23 26 November 2018

Paynes Farm, Woolmer Green. Picture: Michael Graham

Archant

Archant

Grade II listed Paynes Farm is set in about 9.4 acres of formal gardens and paddocks on the edge of Woolmer Green village.

The property is set in 9.4 acres of formal gardens and paddocks. Picture: Michael Graham

Originally built in the 17th century, the four double bedroom detached farmhouse boasts over 4,020 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation.

The ground floor has four principal reception rooms, a re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and a cloakroom, and retains period features including exposed beams and brickwork, open fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.

The first floor has three bedrooms all with en suite shower rooms, a further bedroom and a family bathroom.

There is a double garage and a two bay car port which has a first floor storage area.

The main house has a re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Michael Graham

The equestrian yard has independent access and various facilities, including a horse walker, a floodlit manège, 11 stables, eight field shelters, and a variety of garage/store/tack rooms.

Knebworth station is approximately 1.4 miles from the property, with trains to King’s Cross taking 23 minutes.

Equestrian facilities include a horse walker, a floodlit manège, 11 stables, eight field shelters, and a variety of garage/store/tack rooms. Picture: Michael Graham

PROPERTY FACTS

Paynes Farm, New Road, Woolmer Green

Guide price £2,750,000

Michael Graham, 01462 441700, www.michaelgraham.co.uk

Three of the first floor bedrooms have en suite shower rooms. Picture: Michael Graham

