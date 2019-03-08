Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse in Kinsbourne Green

Lady Bray, Kinsbourne Green, Harpenden.

This detached Grade II listed farmhouse sits in mature landscaped grounds of just over an acre.

The property sits in mature lanscaped grounds of just over an acre.

There are four good sized reception rooms, including a 39ft garden room, sitting room with inglenook fireplace, dining room and a delightful fitted kitchen/breakfast room complete with Aga.

On the first floor the property boasts six bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en suite. There is also a delightful walled courtyard garden directly off the garden room making it a lovely area for outside entertaining and summer barbeques.

To the front of the property there is a large barn which measures approximately 44ft x 21ft with light, power and water with a door into a potting shed measuring approximately 13ft square.

This barn offers a tremendous amount of potential. Subject to planning permission, it could be converted into a large games/entertainment room or even a separate annexe for a family member.

There is an inglenook fireplace in the sitting room.

Historical records enable individual occupants of Lady Bray Farm and House (originally known as Poplars Farm) to be traced, with certainty back to 1753.

The present owners purchased the property in 1996 and have completely modernised and redeveloped it.

Kinsbourne Green is located on the north side of Harpenden within a short drive of Junction 9 of the M1 and Harpenden town centre.

The master bedroom has an en suite.

Property Facts

Lady Bray Farm and House, Kinsbourne Green, Harpenden

Guide price: £1,695,000

One of the property's four spacious reception rooms.

John Curtis, 01582 764471, www.johncurtis.co.uk