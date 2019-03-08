Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse in Kinsbourne Green

PUBLISHED: 14:33 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 17 June 2019

Lady Bray, Kinsbourne Green, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Lady Bray, Kinsbourne Green, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Archant

This detached Grade II listed farmhouse sits in mature landscaped grounds of just over an acre.

The property sits in mature lanscaped grounds of just over an acre. Picture: John CurtisThe property sits in mature lanscaped grounds of just over an acre. Picture: John Curtis

There are four good sized reception rooms, including a 39ft garden room, sitting room with inglenook fireplace, dining room and a delightful fitted kitchen/breakfast room complete with Aga.

On the first floor the property boasts six bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en suite. There is also a delightful walled courtyard garden directly off the garden room making it a lovely area for outside entertaining and summer barbeques.

To the front of the property there is a large barn which measures approximately 44ft x 21ft with light, power and water with a door into a potting shed measuring approximately 13ft square.

This barn offers a tremendous amount of potential. Subject to planning permission, it could be converted into a large games/entertainment room or even a separate annexe for a family member.

There is an inglenook fireplace in the sitting room. Picture: John CurtisThere is an inglenook fireplace in the sitting room. Picture: John Curtis

Historical records enable individual occupants of Lady Bray Farm and House (originally known as Poplars Farm) to be traced, with certainty back to 1753.

You may also want to watch:

The present owners purchased the property in 1996 and have completely modernised and redeveloped it.

Kinsbourne Green is located on the north side of Harpenden within a short drive of Junction 9 of the M1 and Harpenden town centre.

The master bedroom has an en suite. Picture: John CurtisThe master bedroom has an en suite. Picture: John Curtis

Property Facts

Lady Bray Farm and House, Kinsbourne Green, Harpenden

Guide price: £1,695,000

One of the property's four spacious reception rooms. Picture: John CurtisOne of the property's four spacious reception rooms. Picture: John Curtis

John Curtis, 01582 764471, www.johncurtis.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

St Albans entrepreneur contributes her story to bestselling book

Angela Peart has written a chapter in book When She Rises, which is raising money for One Woman at a Time. Picture: Womens Utilities Network

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

St Albans entrepreneur contributes her story to bestselling book

Angela Peart has written a chapter in book When She Rises, which is raising money for One Woman at a Time. Picture: Womens Utilities Network

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Volunteers create human wave to save the oceans for St Albans Greenpeace

St Albans Greenpeace volunteers and residents formed a human wave in Verulamium Park for World Oceans Day. Picture: St Albans Greenpeace

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse in Kinsbourne Green

Lady Bray, Kinsbourne Green, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

The pick of the bunch: the joy of cut flowers

Debbie loves to display flowers from her garden in her home. Picture: Debbie McMorran
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists