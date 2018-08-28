Property Spotlight: A four-bed family home with outdoor pool in Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 11:22 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:22 10 December 2018
Archant
This attractive 1930s detached family house is situated in one of Harpenden’s most desirable locations, on the edge of The Avenues.
Ideally placed for both the high street and railway station, Townsend Lane is a pretty tree-lined road with an eclectic assortment of house styles.
This four bed, four reception room property has not been been on the open market for over 40 years and has great potential to enlarge, modernise or redevelop subject to the usual planning permissions.
Available for sale chain-free, the property offers a fabulous mature private southerly facing rear garden as well as an outdoor swimming pool.
There will be an open house event at the property on December 15, with viewings by appointment only.
PROPERTY SPOTLIGHT
Townsend Lane, Harpenden
Guide price £1.7 million
Savills, 01582 465000, www.savills.co.uk