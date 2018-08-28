Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A four-bed family home with outdoor pool in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 11:22 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:22 10 December 2018

Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Savills

This attractive 1930s detached family house is situated in one of Harpenden’s most desirable locations, on the edge of The Avenues.

The property has a large south-facing rear garden. Picture: SavillsThe property has a large south-facing rear garden. Picture: Savills

Ideally placed for both the high street and railway station, Townsend Lane is a pretty tree-lined road with an eclectic assortment of house styles.

This four bed, four reception room property has not been been on the open market for over 40 years and has great potential to enlarge, modernise or redevelop subject to the usual planning permissions.

Available for sale chain-free, the property offers a fabulous mature private southerly facing rear garden as well as an outdoor swimming pool.

There will be an open house event at the property on December 15, with viewings by appointment only.

The outdoor pool is a stand out feature. Picture: SavillsThe outdoor pool is a stand out feature. Picture: Savills

Townsend Lane, Harpenden

One of the property's four reception rooms. Picture: SavillsOne of the property's four reception rooms. Picture: Savills

Guide price £1.7 million

Savills, 01582 465000, www.savills.co.uk

The kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the rear garden. Picture: SavillsThe kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the rear garden. Picture: Savills

