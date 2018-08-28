Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper with potential to extend in St Albans

This is a wonderful opportunity to renovate and extend (subject to planning permission) this 1930s semi-detached house, which requires full modernisation.

The property offers its original configuration of rooms with a hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

Externally, the established rear garden extends to over 100ft while the frontage offers potential for off street parking (also subject to planning permission).

The house is positioned in a highly convenient location, with Victoria Park across the road and the city centre, with its wide variety of shopping and leisure facilities, a short distance away.

Excellent schools, St Michael’s village and Verulamium Park are also close at hand.

PROPERTY FACTS

Folly Lane, St Albans

Guide price £480,000

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk