Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper packed with potential in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:03 20 December 2019

Beech Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Beech Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Situated on a sizeable plot is this three bedroom bay-fronted semi-detached family home which provides excellent potential to extend subject to the necessary consents.

There are garden views from the kitchen. Picture: Frost'sThere are garden views from the kitchen. Picture: Frost's

The property requires modernisation with accommodation comprising an entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom and separate WC.

Outside there is a driveway to the front which leads to a garage set back to the side of the house and a large rear garden backing onto beautiful woodland.

The property has a modern boiler running the gas central heating and is being sold with no upper chain.

Beech Road is found to the north of St Albans city centre with excellent access to local amenities and schooling.

There is a spacious garden to the rear. Picture: Frost'sThere is a spacious garden to the rear. Picture: Frost's

Property Facts

Beech Road, St Albans

£600,000

The living room measures 12'11The living room measures 12'11" x 11'5". Picture: Frost's

Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk

A door from the dining room opens onto the rear garden. Picture: Frost'sA door from the dining room opens onto the rear garden. Picture: Frost's

One of the property's three bedrooms. Picture: Frost'sOne of the property's three bedrooms. Picture: Frost's

The property offers plenty of potential to extend. Picture: Frost'sThe property offers plenty of potential to extend. Picture: Frost's

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive streets

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Entrepreneur launches CBD-infused gin from St Albans kitchen

Sally Wynter developed the CBD-infused gin in her kitchen in Lattimore Road Picture: Sally Wynter

