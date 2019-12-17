Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper packed with potential in St Albans

Beech Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's james ward photography

Situated on a sizeable plot is this three bedroom bay-fronted semi-detached family home which provides excellent potential to extend subject to the necessary consents.

There are garden views from the kitchen. Picture: Frost's There are garden views from the kitchen. Picture: Frost's

The property requires modernisation with accommodation comprising an entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom and separate WC.

Outside there is a driveway to the front which leads to a garage set back to the side of the house and a large rear garden backing onto beautiful woodland.

The property has a modern boiler running the gas central heating and is being sold with no upper chain.

Beech Road is found to the north of St Albans city centre with excellent access to local amenities and schooling.

There is a spacious garden to the rear. Picture: Frost's There is a spacious garden to the rear. Picture: Frost's

Property Facts

Beech Road, St Albans

£600,000

The living room measures 12'11" x 11'5". Picture: Frost's The living room measures 12'11" x 11'5". Picture: Frost's

Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk

A door from the dining room opens onto the rear garden. Picture: Frost's A door from the dining room opens onto the rear garden. Picture: Frost's

One of the property's three bedrooms. Picture: Frost's One of the property's three bedrooms. Picture: Frost's