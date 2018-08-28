Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A fine family home in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:50 29 January 2019

The living room has a bay window and a feature gas flame effect fireplace. Picture: Aitchisons

This substantially extended four bedroom family home is centrally located in a quiet cul de sac within walking distance of both the mainline station and the city centre.

Edward Close, St Albans. Picture: AitchisonsEdward Close, St Albans. Picture: Aitchisons

The generous ground floor accommodation is stylishly presented throughout to include a superb kitchen/breakfast room, separate dining room, family room, living room and study.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms - one with an en suite shower room - and a family bathroom.

There is a patio and lawn to the rear and a hard standing area at the front providing off road parking for two vehicles.

Close by are highly regarded local schools and the green open spaces of Clarence Park.

The kitchen breakfast room measures 22' x 13'8 max. Picture: AitchisonsThe kitchen breakfast room measures 22' x 13'8 max. Picture: Aitchisons

Property Facts

Edward Close, St Albans

Double doors lead from the dining room to the family room. Picture: AitchisonsDouble doors lead from the dining room to the family room. Picture: Aitchisons

Guide price £975,000

Aitchisons, www.aitchisons.co.uk, 01727 855556

