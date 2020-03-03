Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse near Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:10 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 03 March 2020

Bragbury Lane, Bragbury End, Stevenage. Picture: Jonathan Hunt

Bragbury Lane, Bragbury End, Stevenage. Picture: Jonathan Hunt

This unique four bedroom, five reception room Grade II listed detached farmhouse is located in the hamlet of Bragbury End.

The farmhouse kitchen has vaulted ceilings and underfloor heating. Picture: Jonathan HuntThe farmhouse kitchen has vaulted ceilings and underfloor heating. Picture: Jonathan Hunt

The property offers versatile accommodation with over 3,400 sq ft of living space including a fabulous farmhouse kitchen with vaulted ceilings and underfloor heating alongside a large utility room and downstairs bathroom.

The ground floor provides ample space for a second lounge or fifth double bedroom, snug/family room, games room and dining room that leads out to the gardens through bifold doors.

Upstairs, the house has four large bedrooms, one with en suite, and a huge high-ceilinged bathroom with underfloor heating.

The property benefits from a wealth of period features dating back to the 17th century, including two Inglenook fireplaces and large exposed beams.

The luxury bathroom benefits from underfloor heating. Picture: Jonathan HuntThe luxury bathroom benefits from underfloor heating. Picture: Jonathan Hunt

The exterior provides fantastic outdoor living with private landscaped rear gardens, a private driveway with parking for up to five cars with a double garage.

Property Facts

There are private landscaped gardens to the rear of the property. Picture: Jonathan HuntThere are private landscaped gardens to the rear of the property. Picture: Jonathan Hunt

Bragbury Lane, Bragbury End, Stevenage

£1,075,000

Jonathan Hunt, 01920 411090, www.jonathanhunt.co.uk

