Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse near Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 10:10 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 03 March 2020
Archant
This unique four bedroom, five reception room Grade II listed detached farmhouse is located in the hamlet of Bragbury End.
The property offers versatile accommodation with over 3,400 sq ft of living space including a fabulous farmhouse kitchen with vaulted ceilings and underfloor heating alongside a large utility room and downstairs bathroom.
The ground floor provides ample space for a second lounge or fifth double bedroom, snug/family room, games room and dining room that leads out to the gardens through bifold doors.
Upstairs, the house has four large bedrooms, one with en suite, and a huge high-ceilinged bathroom with underfloor heating.
The property benefits from a wealth of period features dating back to the 17th century, including two Inglenook fireplaces and large exposed beams.
The exterior provides fantastic outdoor living with private landscaped rear gardens, a private driveway with parking for up to five cars with a double garage.
Property Facts
Bragbury Lane, Bragbury End, Stevenage
£1,075,000
Jonathan Hunt, 01920 411090, www.jonathanhunt.co.uk