Property Spotlight: An elegant Edwardian home in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 12:50 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 10 August 2020
Leon Day Images
This spacious and handsome four bedroom semi-detached Edwardian residence is situated on a highly sought after road with off street parking.
The location provides excellent access to the local schooling as well as being within a comfortable walk of the mainline railway station, with direct services to London, and the beautiful open spaces of Clarence Park.
The accommodation measures 1,591sq ft and is arranged over three levels.
The ground floor comprises of a welcoming entrance hall, bay fronted living room, separate dining room and kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room and cloakroom.
On the first floor there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a bay fronted main bedroom with en suite and a separate family bathroom, whilst the second floor further benefits from a sizeable fourth bedroom.
Externally the garden is a good size with gated side access and enjoys a south facing aspect with the addition of rarely available off road parking to the rear in the form of a garage.
The property retains many character features and benefits from high ceilings, beautiful sash windows and a number of feature fireplaces throughout.
Property Facts
Brampton Road, St Albans
£1,000,000
Frost’s, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk
