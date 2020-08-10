Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: An elegant Edwardian home in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:50 10 August 2020

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Leon Day Images

This spacious and handsome four bedroom semi-detached Edwardian residence is situated on a highly sought after road with off street parking.

There is an en suite shower room to the master bedroom. Picture: Frost'sThere is an en suite shower room to the master bedroom. Picture: Frost's

The location provides excellent access to the local schooling as well as being within a comfortable walk of the mainline railway station, with direct services to London, and the beautiful open spaces of Clarence Park.

The accommodation measures 1,591sq ft and is arranged over three levels.

The ground floor comprises of a welcoming entrance hall, bay fronted living room, separate dining room and kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room and cloakroom.

On the first floor there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a bay fronted main bedroom with en suite and a separate family bathroom, whilst the second floor further benefits from a sizeable fourth bedroom.

There is gated side access to the rear garden. Picture: Frost'sThere is gated side access to the rear garden. Picture: Frost's

Externally the garden is a good size with gated side access and enjoys a south facing aspect with the addition of rarely available off road parking to the rear in the form of a garage.

The property retains many character features and benefits from high ceilings, beautiful sash windows and a number of feature fireplaces throughout.

Property Facts

Sash windows are one of the property's period features. Picture: Frost'sSash windows are one of the property's period features. Picture: Frost's

Brampton Road, St Albans

£1,000,000

Frost’s, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

The rear garden is south-facing. Picture: Frost'sThe rear garden is south-facing. Picture: Frost's

The kitchen/diner is more than 17ft long. Picture: Frost'sThe kitchen/diner is more than 17ft long. Picture: Frost's

There is a sizeable fourth bedroom on the second floor. Picture: Frost'sThere is a sizeable fourth bedroom on the second floor. Picture: Frost's

