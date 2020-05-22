Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable roads
PUBLISHED: 09:07 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 22 May 2020
This impressive 1920s bay fronted detached family home provides spacious well-planned accommodation arranged over two floors.
On the ground floor there is a flexible layout that could be used in a variety of ways to suit a purchaser’s needs.
On the first floor there are five double bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms, and two additional bathrooms. The property retains a number of its original features.
The garden is a magnificent feature, and has been lovingly maintained by the current owners. There is a carriage driveway, an integral single garage and an additional detached single garage set off to the side of the house.
Although the accommodation already provides ample space, there is further scope to extend or redevelop subject to the necessary planning approvals.
Cunningham Hill Road is a highly sought-after city centre address within walking distance of the mainline station, making this an attractive proposition for a busy London commuter.
The main city centre is also within walking distance and a number of well-regarded schools are within easy reach.
The property backs onto open parkland, is close to Verulam Golf Club, the local nature reserve and a number of other pleasant parks.
Property Facts
Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans
£2 million
Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com
