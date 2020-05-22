Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable roads

Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley Archant

This impressive 1920s bay fronted detached family home provides spacious well-planned accommodation arranged over two floors.

Features of the garden include two patio areas, a wild pond with waterfall, a further fish pond and a bog bed with stream. Picture: Bradford & Howley Features of the garden include two patio areas, a wild pond with waterfall, a further fish pond and a bog bed with stream. Picture: Bradford & Howley

On the ground floor there is a flexible layout that could be used in a variety of ways to suit a purchaser’s needs.

On the first floor there are five double bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms, and two additional bathrooms. The property retains a number of its original features.

The garden is a magnificent feature, and has been lovingly maintained by the current owners. There is a carriage driveway, an integral single garage and an additional detached single garage set off to the side of the house.

Although the accommodation already provides ample space, there is further scope to extend or redevelop subject to the necessary planning approvals.

The light-filled conservatory opens onto the rear garden. Picture: Bradford & Howley The light-filled conservatory opens onto the rear garden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Cunningham Hill Road is a highly sought-after city centre address within walking distance of the mainline station, making this an attractive proposition for a busy London commuter.

The main city centre is also within walking distance and a number of well-regarded schools are within easy reach.

The property backs onto open parkland, is close to Verulam Golf Club, the local nature reserve and a number of other pleasant parks.

The garden is home to a wide variety of plants, shrubs and trees. Picture: Bradford & Howley The garden is home to a wide variety of plants, shrubs and trees. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans

£2 million

Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com

There is a utility room off the large kitchen. Picture: Bradford & Howley There is a utility room off the large kitchen. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The 23ft living room leads through to an office space. Picture: Bradford & Howley The 23ft living room leads through to an office space. Picture: Bradford & Howley

One of the property's five double bedrooms. Picture: Bradford & Howley One of the property's five double bedrooms. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Additional features of the garden include a brick built air raid shelter with light and power and two greenhouses. Picture: Bradford & Howley Additional features of the garden include a brick built air raid shelter with light and power and two greenhouses. Picture: Bradford & Howley