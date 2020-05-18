Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas
PUBLISHED: 16:23 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 18 May 2020
This attractive Jarvis-built detached family home forms part of a sought-after development in the heart of West Common.
Enjoying tranquil views over open fields to the rear, Oakwood Drive is a small, private cul-de-sac off Oakfield Road, within easy access of the centre of Harpenden.
The present owners have improved and modernised the house to include an impresive hand-built Fine Fitted bespoke kitchen with beautiful granite work surfaces incorporating a stylish island and breakfast bar.
On the ground floor there is a spacious entrance hall, three reception rooms, the large open plan dining/family/kitchen area, a utility and cloakroom
On the first floor there are five good sized bedrooms, two of which are served with en suite bathrooms, and a separate family bathroom.
Outside, the front garden provides a block paved driveway with parking for several cars and access to a detached double garage. The landscaped rear garden has been mainly laid to lawn, with an extensive patio to the rear.
There is potential for extension to the rear, side and possibly into the second floor, subject to planning permission.
Property Facts
Oakwood Drive, Harpenden
£2,095,000
John Curtis, 01582 764471, www.johncurtis.co.uk
